Donald Trump rarely allows himself to be put under pressure. But he is now responding in the Epstein case. Will that be enough for his supporters? And then there's the letter.

US President Donald Trump, who has come under pressure in the Epstein affair, has said that he wants to release some legal documents relating to the case of the deceased sex offender. The scope of these documents is unclear.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: "Because of the ridiculous attention being paid to Jeffrey Epstein", he had asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to present all "relevant testimony" to the so-called grand jury in the case at the time. He again described the affair surrounding the multimillionaire as a Democratic Party hoax.

A grand jury is a group of jurors who decide whether charges can be brought in a case after evidence has been presented by the public prosecutor's office. Epstein was arrested in 2019 and then indicted.

Activists hang a poster near the US Embassy on Thursday with a photo of US President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in 1997. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Thomas Krych

The arrest of Epstein, who had systematically abused minors over many years, caused a stir in the USA and around the world. According to official reports, he committed suicide in his prison cell in 2019 at the age of 66.

Timetable not foreseeable

Trump has been facing increasing pressure for days - including from within his own camp. Bondi is also facing fierce criticism - Trump had backed her. It is unclear what significance the documents he has announced will have and whether publication will be sufficient for his own supporters. It is also not foreseeable when the documents could be made public. Bondi wrote on X on Thursday evening (local time) that her department was ready to "unseal the grand jury transcripts tomorrow".

President Trump—we are ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts. pic.twitter.com/hOXzdTcYYB — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) July 18, 2025

More and more critics are expecting Trump to release files. This was one of his election promises. At the beginning of last week, however, the FBI announced that it had found no evidence of the involvement of other celebrities. Epstein's death was also clearly a suicide. A legendary client list of the former multi-millionaire with the names of US elites does not exist.

An alleged birthday letter to Epstein

Trump's announcement about the documents came shortly after the publication of a Wall Street Journal report, which the US president immediately countered. The US newspaper reported on an alleged letter with salacious content that is said to bear Trump's name and to have been part of an album with many birthday letters for Epstein in 2003. The newspaper referred to documents it had seen. It wrote that the outline of a woman's body with breasts had been drawn on the alleged letter with a marker.

The President denies that he was the author - Trump has announced a lawsuit against the newspaper. On Trump's profile on his Truth Social platform, a post in response to the reporting reads: "This is another example of FAKE NEWS!"

Trump: "I don't draw pictures of women"

In the same article, the newspaper quoted Trump as saying: "This is fake. It's a false report from the Wall Street Journal". The US president was also quoted as saying: "I don't draw pictures of women". And: "It's not my language. It's not my words."

Vice President JD Vance jumped to Trump's side. On the X platform, Vance posted: "Forgive my language, but this story is complete and utter bullshit. The WSJ should be ashamed to have published it."

Trump not only wants to sue the newspaper, but also media mogul Rupert Murdoch, whose portfolio includes the "Wall Street Journal". The US president wrote on Truth Social: "I have told Rupert Murdoch that this is a hoax and that he should not print this fake story." He would sue him - Trump used the derogatory term "his ass" (literally his backside or ass). Trump also referred to the WSJ as a "third-rate" newspaper.