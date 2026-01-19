Donald Trump has written a letter to Norway's head of government. KEYSTONE

US President Donald Trump explicitly links the dispute over Greenland with the Nobel Peace Prize for the first time. In a letter to Norway's head of government, Trump makes it clear that because he has been denied the award, he no longer feels obliged to exercise restraint in foreign policy.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump presents the lack of a Nobel Peace Prize as a turning point in his foreign policy.

In a letter to Norway's prime minister, he uses it to infer a tougher power policy.

European governments are reacting with irritation because Trump is politicizing a private award. Show more

The Nobel Peace Prize is more than just an honor for Donald Trump - it becomes a political yardstick. However, he did not receive it this year, instead it was awarded to Venezuela's opposition leader María Machado.

In a letter to Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, which according to several diplomats was specifically forwarded to other European governments, Trump laments not having received the award despite his own merits.

According to Trump, he had "ended eight wars" and yet did not receive a Nobel Prize. This decision has consequences. He therefore no longer felt obliged to base his policy "purely on peace". Peace remains a goal, but he can now act more strongly according to "what is good and right for the United States of America".

Pressure on NATO and allies

In this context, Trump also questions the existing order. He doubts Denmark's ownership of Greenland and explains that there is no reliable written basis for this. At the same time, he refers to Russia and China - not as a starting point, but as a reinforcement of his argument.

Trump also links the Nobel Prize accusation with expectations of NATO. He had done more for the alliance than anyone else since it was founded. Now NATO must "do something for the United States". In his view, the security of the world would only be guaranteed when the USA had complete control over Greenland.

“NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that “you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland.” Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now it is time, and it will be done!!!” - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/ZyFh9OsNsn — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 19, 2026

Trump also escalated the tone publicly. On Truth Social, he accused Denmark of having ignored Nato warnings of a "Russian threat" for years. Now "the time has come", he wrote - and concluded with the sentence: "It will be done!!!"

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen declared that Europe would not be blackmailed. TheEU is currently discussing possible countermeasures, including economic instruments to counter political pressure.

Machado did present Trump with the Nobel Prize medal last week - as a symbolic offer of peace, particularly in view of the difficult situation between the USA and Venezuela. Trump himself seems to care little about this.