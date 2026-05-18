  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Unrest on the island Trump now suddenly wants to "make friends" on Greenland

dpa

18.5.2026 - 14:09

Has not yet given up on his Greenland ambitions: US President Donald Trump.
Has not yet given up on his Greenland ambitions: US President Donald Trump.
Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP/dpa

Whenever a US representative sets foot on Greenlandic soil, the island is thrown into turmoil. But special envoy Jeff Landry insists that he only wants to make friends here on behalf of Trump. Will the Greenlanders buy it?

DPA

18.05.2026, 14:09

18.05.2026, 14:18

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • US special envoy Jeff Landry has arrived in Greenland for a visit.
  • Officially, it is for talks and economic cooperation.
  • But the trip is causing skepticism due to Donald Trump's previous ownership claims.
Show more

US special envoy Jeff Landry has arrived in Greenland for a visit. Months after a brief escalation in the dispute over US ownership claims to the Arctic island, according to Danish media, he wants to meet head of government Jens-Frederik Nielsen and take part in an economic conference, among other things. The US representative has not been invited.

He described his first impression of the island to the DR television station after arriving in the cloudy capital Nuuk: "I love it - it's great." In view of US President Donald Trump's repeated threats to take over the Arctic island by force if necessary, visits like this are causing unrest among locals.

However, Landry struck a reassuring tone at DR: "I'm just here to build relationships, listen, learn and see if there are opportunities to develop relations between the US, Greenland and Denmark."

The US special envoy to Greenland, Jeff Landry, says he wants to make friends on the island. (archive picture)
The US special envoy to Greenland, Jeff Landry, says he wants to make friends on the island. (archive picture)
dpa

Special envoy with a message from Trump in his luggage

Landry also had a message from Trump in his luggage. "He said to me: 'Go there and make as many friends as you can'", said the US American.

According to Danish Greenland expert Ulrik Pram Gad, however, this does not take the tension out of the conflict. "The problem is that it feels like pressure, even if they say nice and friendly things, because Trump's agenda is not off the table," he told DR. The image of the friendly neighbor USA has been destroyed by the president himself.

Video from the department

More from the department

Off the coast of Cyprus. Israel arrests four Swiss on Gaza aid flotilla

Off the coast of CyprusIsrael arrests four Swiss on Gaza aid flotilla

Protected animal killed. Man shoots eagle in his own garden - now he faces prison

Protected animal killedMan shoots eagle in his own garden - now he faces prison

Politics. Iran: Further negotiation proposals exchanged with USA

PoliticsIran: Further negotiation proposals exchanged with USA