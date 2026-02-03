Donald Trump with parts of his cabinet in the White House on February 2. KEYSTONE

Because the recent polls were disastrous for the Republicans, the president apparently wants to take action: Donald Trump is openly proposing to take away sovereignty over upcoming elections from states where he has not won.

Donald Trump spoke by phone on the first podcast show made by former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino.

The US president spoke out in favor of revoking the right of states that he finds unreliable to conduct the upcoming elections themselves.

Elections should be "nationalized" in "at least 15 places" because of alleged cheating.

Dan Bongino is actually a story in itself: first a police officer, then Secret Service, until the New Yorker made several unsuccessful attempts to gain a foothold in politics.

Bongino writes books, ends up at "Fox News" in 2019 and soon afterwards enters the podcast and streaming business. During the pandemic, he is banned from YouTube because of coronavirus tales.

Dan Bongino (center) meets Donald Trump in a UFC fight at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 11, 2023. IMAGO/ZUMA Wireyoutu

In February 2025, Donald Trump makes Bongino Deputy FBI Director because, after his foray into politics, he has made a name for himself as a maga fan, especially in his successful "Dan Bongino Show". But by mid-December, the 51-year-old was already throwing in the towel - and returning to podcasting.

Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino (right) on September 11, 2025 at a press conference on the murder of Charlie Kirk in Orem, Utah. IMAGO/UPI Photo

And then, in this maga-man's first renewed "Dan Bongino Show," the U.S. president calls in - and blasts an attack on the voting system and the upcoming midterm elections in November.

Take over elections "in at least 15 places"

Donald Trump gives a surprisingly blatant insight into his plans when he claims that foreigners have been brought into the country to vote:

"It's amazing that the Republicans aren't tougher about it," he says of his party. "The Republicans should say, 'We want to take over. We should take over the elections in at least 15 places. Republicans should nationalize elections. We have states that are so fraudulent - and they count the votes!"

The 79-year-old is apparently unwilling to risk losing the upcoming midterm elections - citing an early vote whose result he is unwilling to accept: the lost 2020 presidential election.

Trump still wants to have won the 2020 election

Trump tells Bongino's show on the phone: "We have states that I won." He points to Georgia, where FBI agents have just seized election records from the fall of 2020. "I won that election so high, everybody knows it."

Donald Trump knows full well that he lost the presidential election in the state of Georgia in 2020: Why else would he phone the election official, who also happens to be from his own party, on January 2, 2021, and demand that Brad Raffensperger "find 11,780 votes"? More on this here and in the video below:

Only because the election official rejects this does the correct result come about. Trump takes revenge by supporting an internal party opponent in 2022 - but Raffensperger first beats Maga woman Jody Hice and then Democrat Bee and Nguyen - and is confirmed as Georgia's secretary of state. In this office, he also organizes the upcoming midterm elections again.

Polls show: Republicans under pressure

It is well known that Trump cannot concede defeat. You can only imagine the pressure that is building up on him when you look at the results of the by-elections that have taken place since he took office.

Just recently, Democrat Taylor Rehmet flipped the deep red 9th district in Texas, taking 57 percent of the vote: In November 2024, Trump still prevailed there by a 17 percent margin against Kamala Harris.

And even if a Republican wins, the result must give pause for thought - as was the case on December 2, 2025 in Tennessee's 7th electoral district: Republican Matt van Epps collected 53.9 percent of the vote there, but Trump still had a lead of more than 22 percent in the last presidential election.