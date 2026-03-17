Trump hints at possible "takeover" of Cuba - Gallery In front of journalists, Trump hinted at a possible "takeover" of Cuba. Image: Keystone There are repeated large-scale power outages in Cuba. Image: Keystone Trump hints at possible "takeover" of Cuba - Gallery In front of journalists, Trump hinted at a possible "takeover" of Cuba. Image: Keystone There are repeated large-scale power outages in Cuba. Image: Keystone

On the very day that the power fails in Cuba once again, the US President challenges the island state. He can "do anything I want with it", Trump claims. How far will he go?

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No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Donald Trump has hinted at a possible "takeover" of Cuba, escalating tensions with the neighboring socialist state.

r believes that he "will have the honor" of "taking over" or "liberating" Cuba "in some form", the Republican told journalists at the White House. "I can do anything I want with it."

He was not more specific.

Trump's provocative demonstration of power on Monday coincided with a nationwide blackout in Cuba.

Mismanagement, corruption and the decades-long US trade embargo have brought the authoritarian-ruled country to the brink of economic collapse. Show more

US President Donald Trump has hinted at a possible "takeover" of Cuba, exacerbating tensions with the neighboring socialist state. He believes that he "will have the honor" of "taking over" or "liberating" Cuba "in some form", the Republican told journalists at the White House. "I can do anything I want with it." He was not more specific.

Trump's provocative demonstration of power on Monday coincided with a nationwide blackout in Cuba. Mismanagement, corruption and the decades-long US trade embargo have brought the authoritarian-ruled country to the brink of economic collapse. Recently, decades of tension between the Caribbean state and the USA, which has around 30 times as many inhabitants and many times more economic power, have become even greater.

"They have no money, they have no oil, they have nothing"

Trump's disparaging remarks about Cuba are likely to cause resentment among the leadership in Havana: "It's a failed state. They have no money, they have no oil, they have nothing," said the US President - only to add: "They have beautiful land." In general, Cuba is "a beautiful island".

The Caribbean island, which is only around 150 kilometers from the south-eastern US state of Florida, has been under heavy pressure from the US - especially since the start of Trump's second term in office just over a year ago. With tariff threats against potential energy suppliers and a complete blockade of sanctioned oil tankers from the South American sister state of Venezuela, he has largely cut off Cuba's access to oil. However, the country is dependent on the raw material for its electricity supply.

Despite the difficult situation on the island, it is unclear why the US president thinks he has an easy ride in Cuba. The country has been under authoritarian rule since the victory of the revolution in 1959, with the Communist Party controlling the state, economy and society. Other parties are not permitted. Most of the inhabitants know no other system of government - despite all the criticism of the current government, support for an overthrow initiated by the USA is likely to be rather low.

Relations have long been strained

Relations between Havana and Washington have been strained since the socialist revolution under the left-wing icon Fidel Castro almost 70 years ago. Under Trump, however, the US government is exerting increasing pressure on the island, especially since the arrest in January of authoritarian Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, an ally of the leadership in Havana. The upheaval in Venezuela meant the loss of one of Cuba's most important supporters and most potent oil suppliers.

At the same time, Cuba and the USA are holding formal talks, as both sides have confirmed. "Cuban representatives have recently held talks with representatives of the US government to seek a possible solution to the bilateral differences that exist between the two countries through dialog," said the president of the socialist country, Miguel Díaz-Canel. Trump had recently said: "Cuba is in the last moments of its existence. It will begin a new life."

Ailing power grid in Cuba

Meanwhile, the economic decline in Cuba is obvious. On Monday, there was another nationwide power cut. The Ministry of Energy announced that it was looking for the cause and working to restore the power supply. It was the first island-wide power outage since the beginning of the year. Around two thirds of the Caribbean state was affected by a blackout almost two weeks ago.

In the country of almost ten million inhabitants, the electricity grid repeatedly breaks down completely. Large parts of the outdated infrastructure are in poor condition. As a result, power plants often go offline and have to be repaired on a makeshift basis. Power outages are part of everyday life. The government attributes the crisis to the US trade embargo that has been in place for more than 60 years.