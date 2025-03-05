4.12 am

Trump praises tech billionaire Elon Musk for leading his cost-cutting panel Doge. "Doge, you may have heard, is run by Elon Musk, who is in the gallery tonight," Trump said.

With this statement, the Republican contradicts recent statements by his own government team. Trump's spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt had let it be known at the end of February that Amy Gleason had been "head of Doge for some time".

In his speech, Trump continued to address Musk: "Thank you for working so hard."

Elon Musk - once in a suit and tie - attends Trump's speech. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Trump has announced a massive reduction in government spending and tasked Musk with implementing this plan. The wealthy entrepreneur is now driving forward the restructuring of the state apparatus, including mass redundancies, with the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge), which is affiliated with the White House. To this end, Trump has apparently granted Musk far-reaching powers for measures whose legality is unclear. With the Doge Committee, the richest person in the world according to estimates has been influencing the work of numerous US authorities for weeks - and has probably also gained access to important data.

Doge and Musk's role are now the subject of several lawsuits. As the boss of companies such as Tesla, SpaceX and X, Musk has far-reaching economic interests of his own. It is quite possible that the White House has tried to get him out of the legal line of fire by naming Gleason as Doge's boss. Court documents recently even stated that Musk was not even an employee of Doge.