US President Donald Trump says he is flirting with a third term in office. Picture: Keystone

US President Donald Trump could well imagine a third term in office. There are "methods" of how this could be achieved. After two terms in office, no further terms are actually possible.

DPA dpa

The 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution actually states that "no person shall be elected to the office of President more than twice".

There are "methods" for achieving this, explains Trump. Show more

US President Donald Trump says he is flirting with a third term in office and is obviously serious about it. "I'm not joking," said Trump in a telephone interview with NBC News on Sunday morning (local time). There are "ways" in which this could be achieved. But it is still far too early to think about it, Trump added. His second term ends at the beginning of 2029.

After former President Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected four times in a row, the 22nd Amendment was enshrined in the US Constitution in 1951, which states that "no person shall be elected to the office of President more than twice".

NBC journalist Kristen Welker asked Trump if a possible path for him to a third term could be for his running mate J.D. Vance to run for the highest office in the land and "then pass the baton to you". To which Trump replied: "Well, that would be one. But there are others. There are others." When Welker asked if he could tell her another way, Trump replied in the negative.

The 78-year-old has often mused aloud about a third term in office, but mostly in jest in front of an audience sympathetic to him.