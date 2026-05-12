Annexationist desires: Donald Trump, here in front of the White House on May 11, wants to make his country bigger. KEYSTONE

Donald Trump is seriously considering annexing Venezuela - at least that's what the president told a Fox News journalist on the phone. What drives him: the love of the locals - and their oil.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump is reportedly "seriously" thinking about making Venezuela the "51st state".

The people love him and there is 40 trillion dollars worth of oil.

Venezuela is not the first country that Trump wants to annex. Show more

Donald Trump reportedly told Fox News host John Roberts in a phone call on May 11 that he was "seriously thinking" about making Venezuela the "51st state" of the USA.

"He told me that morning that there's 40 trillion dollars worth of oil there and that Venezuela loves Trump," Roberts later added on his channel. Nevertheless, he also reports on the reaction of the Venezuelan president.

Delcy Rodriguez stated that Caracas had "never considered" joining the United States. "We love our independence, we love our heroes and heroines of independence," emphasized the 56-year-old at an appointment in The Hague, according to AFP.

"A long, hard fight"

The panel at "Fox News" is also skeptical. Olivia Beavers refers to Puerto Rico: the island belongs to the USA, but is not an equal part - and has wanted to become the 51st state for decades. She understands that "oil and money" are luring Trump - "but it's going to be a long, hard fight", warns the journalist from the Wall Street Journal.

This is not the first time that Trump has flirted with annexing Venezuela. In March, he wanted to annex the South American country because the national team beat Italy in the semi-finals of the World Baseball Classic. Of course, this post can be taken as a joke.

After attacking Venezuela, whose repressive regime remains in place, our totally sane president floats making it a state because it beat Italy at baseball.



[image or embed] — Patrick De Klotz (@patdeklotz.bsky.social) 17. März 2026 um 16:17

In the context of Donald Trump's foreign policy, however, the laughter can get stuck in your throat: After all, Trump also wanted to annex Canada and Greenland. His advances have severely cooled diplomatic relations with the northern neighbor and Denmark, which represents Greenland.