US President Donald Trump will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos in January. The media have now reported that he is making his appearance in Davos conditional on removing "woke" topics from the agenda.

According to media reports, the Trump administration is said to have tried to pressure the World Economic Forum (WEF) to make substantive adjustments in areas such as diversity, climate change and the advancement of women.

The WEF rejects the influence and emphasizes that it decides independently on the topics of its meetings according to global relevance.

The WEF 2026 in Davos will take place from January 19 to 23.

When asked, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said that no government influences the editorial independence or the program of the meeting. The British newspaper "Financial Times" was the first to report on the topic. It based its report on sources involved, as the "Tages-Anzeiger" wrote on Friday.

According to the report, representatives of the Trump administration are said to have asked the WEF in the autumn to tone down or remove content on diversity, the advancement of women, climate change and development funding. The aim was to make Trump's appearance at the meeting, which is perceived as globalist and progressive, compatible with his conservative audience in the USA.

The White House had commented that the world would benefit from adopting America's focus on economic security, secure borders and peace through strength rather than 'woke ideology'.

WEF denies: "We choose the issues"

The WEF further wrote in its response that it is a non-partisan platform for dialog between different sectors and regions. "We select the topics and focal points of our meetings according to their global relevance."

Over 60 heads of state and government are expected to attend the WEF in Davos in January. The organizers are looking forward to welcoming President Trump back to the WEF Annual Meeting. According to the information provided, a total of over 300 leading government representatives and over 1600 business leaders and leading NGOs will be attending the annual meeting.

The WEF will publish the exact list of confirmed participants one week before the event begins. The WEF 2026 is scheduled to take place from January 19 to 23.