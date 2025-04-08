Donald Trump wants Greenland and is threatening to impose tariffs on pharmaceutical products from Denmark. Picture: Keystone/AP/Jae C. Hong

Donald Trump threatens Denmark with pharmaceutical tariffs. These could make the already expensive weight loss injections Ozempic and Wegovy more expensive. Diabetes patients and overweight people with a low budget will hardly be able to afford the medication.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Danish company Novo Nordisk owns the patents for the weight loss injections Ozempic and Wegovy. If you want these drugs in the USA, there is no way around imports from Denmark.

Trump wants to impose tariffs on these pharmaceutical imports. This would increase the US prices for Ozempic and Wegovy even further.

Consumers who do not earn millions can hardly afford the drugs. Show more

The weight loss and diabetes drugs Ozempic and Wegovy could soon become significantly more expensive. The reason: the tariffs of 20 percent on imports from Denmark announced by US President Donald Trump. These should not only apply to export hits such as Legos. But also on pharmaceutical products, on which import duties are normally prohibited under international rules.

The Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk would be affected. The manufacturer holds the patents for the production of the active ingredient semaglutide, which can effectively curb appetite and calorie intake. Numerous celebrities use it to maintain or reduce their weight in their everyday jet-setting lives.

According toPage Six, users include stars such as Elon Musk, Oprah Winfrey, Amy Schumer, Fat Joe, Kathy Bates and Meghan Trainor. Elon Musk, the controversial advisor to the US President, even publicly referred to himself as "Ozempic Santa Claus".

Elon Musk appeared proud and, above all, slim after (or during) his Ozempic therapy. Picture: Jose Luis Magana/AP/dpa

Slimming injection only for the rich

However, while the rich can still afford the high prices of currently around 1000 dollars for Ozempic and over 1300 dollars for Wegovy per pack, the price increases mainly affect people who are dependent on these drugs.

It is particularly difficult for patients with diabetes or morbid obesity. They could soon be forced to look at alternatives or change their treatment completely. According to "CBS News", the Trump administration decided at the beginning of April that state insurance companies such as Medicare and Medicaid should no longer cover the costs of these drugs.

For comparison: in Switzerland, a pack of Ozempic currently costs around 115 francs, while Wegovy costs around 179 francs.

Novo Nordisk is currently unrivaled when it comes to semaglutide and is hugely important for Denmark's economy. According to "Politico", the company is responsible for almost half of Denmark's economic growth and creates around half of all new jobs in the private sector. The company recently made billions in profits.

Trump makes medicines more expensive to get Greenland

Economist Jacob Funk Kirkegaard from the Peterson Institute for International Economics warnedCNNthat the tariffs would lead directly to higher prices for consumers. Novo Nordisk could simply pass on the additional costs.

«If Donald Trump decides it should cost 50 percent more, Novo Nordisk can say, 'Fine, we'll charge American consumers that much more.» Jacob Funk Kirkegaard Peterson Institute for International Economics

The figures on the other side: the USA imported around 5.7 billion dollars worth of pharmaceutical products from Denmark in 2023, according to United Nations data - a large proportion of which was accounted for by Novo Nordisk.

The background to Trump's decision may be political interests surrounding Greenland. According to theNew York Times, Trump threatened to impose high tariffs on Denmark at the beginning of January if the country was not prepared to hand Greenland over to the USA.

According to Trump, these tariffs should also affect pharmaceutical products. At the beginning of April, he stated: "I think we will be imposing tariffs on pharmaceutical products on a scale never seen before."

If the USA does indeed introduce tariffs on pharmaceutical products, Switzerland would also be affected. Last year, Switzerland exported goods worth CHF 56 billion (excluding gold) to the USA. More than half of these were pharmaceutical products. The Swiss stock market has already reacted to this bad news: the share prices of the pharmaceutical companies Roche and Novartis fell by double digits compared to the previous week.