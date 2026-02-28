On Saturday morning, the United States under President Donald Trump launched a major military offensive against targets in Iran. At the same time, the debate is growing in Washington about whether a president alone can order a war.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Trump launched military attacks on targets in Iran on Saturday.

In the days before, members of parliament had already tried to tie him to congressional approval by vote - without success.

Now the president is being criticized for launching a war-like operation without a parliamentary mandate. Show more

The military strike came on Saturday morning. US President Donald Trump announced in a video message that the United States had launched "major combat operations" against targets in Iran. He spoke openly of possible American "casualties as they occur in war" and said the phrase that now resonates politically: "No president has been willing to do what I'm willing to do tonight."

But not everyone agrees with Trump. The question remains: can a president alone order an attack on a state, as Trump did in Venezuela a few weeks ago?

The debate began even before the attack

As early as the middle of this week, several members of Congress attempted to force a vote on the so-called "war powers". Background: The US Constitution gives Congress the sole right to declare war. Although presidents can order military operations, at least political backing is traditionally sought for large-scale operations.

Republicans such as Thomas Massie and Democrats such as Ro Khanna publicly warned this week that an attack on Iran without the prior approval of Congress would undermine the constitutional separation of powers. Their initiative aimed to legally oblige Trump to obtain approval before a possible operation.

Acts of war unauthorized by Congress.

The initiatives failed - partly because the Republican majority in Congress did not want to subject the President to open conflict on security issues, as the Reuters news agency has learned.

Trump has probably taken note of the failed initiative - and immediately put it into action. When asked by the New York Times, both Massie and other MPs wrote that they had not been informed before the attack on Iran. "I learned about it from the newspaper," the Republican wrote in response to a question from the Times.

Trump sees attack as war

This makes it clear that Trump acted on Saturday without a formal declaration of war and without a prior vote in Congress - as he did in Venezuela.

His choice of words in the video message left little doubt that he sees the operation itself as a war-like operation. When a president speaks of "dead and seriously injured" and of something "that often happens in war", the Wall Street Journal analyzes this as politically difficult to classify as a limited strike.

Democratic MPs are now accusing Trump of deliberately bypassing the legislature. Some Republicans are more cautious, but also emphasize that the White House alone does not have the authority to go to war under the constitution.

Politically sensitive - legally controversial

Legally, US presidents have been operating in a gray area for decades. The last officially declared war dates back to 1942, but the USA has nevertheless carried out numerous military interventions - from the Korean War and Vietnam to Iraq, Libya and Syria. In legal terms, these were mostly "authorizations of military force" or operations under international mandates, not classic declarations of war.

The Vietnam War in particular shows how much the practice has shifted. Instead of a declaration of war, Congress passed the so-called Tonkin Resolution in 1964, which gave President Lyndon B. Johnson far-reaching powers. Subsequent presidents have also relied on such authorizations. George W. Bush received approval for the Iraq War in 2002, Barack Obama carried out the Libya intervention without a formal declaration of war.

The constitution itself is clearly formulated: Congress declares war, the president is commander-in-chief of the armed forces. In practice, however, the balance of power has increasingly shifted in favor of the White House. The War Powers Act of 1973 was intended to curb this development by limiting the duration of deployments if no approval is given. Politically, however, the law has been interpreted broadly time and again.

The renewed attack is now likely to intensify the question: Who ultimately decides on war and peace? The White House and Congress are unlikely to agree on this question.