U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered the accelerated development of quantum computers and their use by the U.S. government. Specifically, the Department of Energy is to receive a quantum computer powerful enough for research activities.

Quantum computers are expected to be drastically more powerful than today’s technology. Donald Trump is now jumping on the bandwagon and wants to put the U.S. government in a better position.

The target date for this is 2028, announced Michael Kratsios, a Trump confidant responsible for science and technology policy at the White House.

The executive order itself did not specify a timeline. At the same time, it states that several U.S. agencies—including the space agency NASA—are to develop five-year plans for the use of quantum technology.

Hopes for Drastically Increased Computing Power

Quantum computers are expected to be many times more powerful than today’s computers and to pave the way for new scientific breakthroughs—at least that is the hope. At the same time, there is concern that the new technology could easily crack encryption methods that are still considered secure today.

Tech companies like Apple and Google have therefore been introducing new encryption techniques for years that are designed to withstand the potential threat posed by quantum computers. Trump also ordered further measures to secure U.S. infrastructure against attacks using quantum technology. Among other things, energy providers and water utilities are to be given priority protection.

So far, powerful quantum computers are still under development. As one of the leading players in the field, Google hopes to build practical quantum computers by the end of the decade.