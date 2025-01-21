5:50 a.m.

They may have lacked elegance, but they had fun: Donald Trump and his wife Melania performed the traditional opening dance at a ball to mark the inauguration of the new US president. In front of hundreds of enthusiastic military personnel, the Trumps - he in a tuxedo, she in a white and black evening gown - moved rather reservedly across the dance floor at the first of three balls that evening. Their faces looked a little tense.

The new US President Donald Trump (l.) with First Lady Melania Trump at the ball on the occasion of his inauguration on January 20, 2025 in Washington. Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Alex Brandon

After a few minutes, Vice President J.D. Vance and his wife Usha were joined on stage by four members of the armed forces, who asked them to dance. The change of dance partners visibly loosened up Trump and Melania: Trump then shook the hand of the lady at his side appreciatively, while Melania was spun around by her dance partner, grinning broadly.

Finally, the US president was completely in his element when the Village People's campaign song "YMCA", which he often uses, was played. Trump showed off his now famous dance-like arm movements - briefly even together with Melania - and appeared detached. At times, he also performed the dance with a sabre handed to him.