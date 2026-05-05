August 18, 2004: Donald Trump promotes "Trump - The Game" in New York. Does he know the rules better than the UN? KEYSTONE

Donald Trump posts an AI picture with UNO cards that is supposed to be a message to Iran: According to this, the US president decides what is played. Unfortunately, the 79-year-old has made a mistake.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Since his dispute with Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House in February 2025, Donald Trump has repeatedly used the metaphor of the cards that someone has in their hand - or not.

Now the 79-year-old posts a picture with UNO cards and writes: "I have all the trump cards".

Unfortunately, that's not how UNO works: the aim of the game is to have no cards left at the end. The mockery is correspondingly great. Show more

"You don't have the cards ": we have known that Donald Trump has a penchant for playing cards ever since Volodymyr Selensky's now legendary visit to the White House on February 28, 2025.

Back then, the US President - flanked by Vice President JD Vance - used his metaphor to bluntly tell his Ukrainian counterpart that he had no say in the matter. However, it was never clarified exactly which card game was meant.

In view of the big politics being played in Washington, one can assume it was poker - it fits in with the high stakes that Selensky was playing for in that case. Initially, the 48-year-old lost: shortly after his US visit, the Pentagon stopped passing on intelligence information to Kiev at short notice.

Now Trump is once again using the image of the gambler: "I have all the trump cards," reads the caption under the picture that both the president and the White House X account made public on May 4. In the AI-generated photo, the 79-year-old holds up six cards from "Uno All Wild".

The White House posts the AI image of Donald Trump on X X/@WhiteHouse

For Trump, however, the game is only called "Wild". Strange that this name is on the inside of the cards - and not on the outside. What's more, Trump has extremely bad cards in the picture: no card swap card, no sit-out card, no +2 and no +4. He only wins with this hand if his opponents are also in such a bad position.

If you have the cards, you don't have to worry about the mockery

More importantly, the aim of UNO is to get rid of all your cards. So "I have all the cards" is really nothing to brag about. It's like being happy about a red card in football.

Of course, this has also been noticed by playful social media users, who - as always on X - discreetly point out this contradiction. "If you have all the cards and play UNO, you lose, you damn fool," writes this user.

If you have all the cards and you’re playing Uno, you’re losing you fucking moron. — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) May 4, 2026

"The aim of UNO is to have no cards, you fucking idiot," this user joins in.

The goal of the game UNO is to have NO cards you fucking idiot. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 4, 2026

One, no, two questions: "UNO cards? Seriously, America. [You have] some of the best universities in the world and this [is] what you voted for?"

Uno cards? 🤦🏾‍♀️



Seriously America. Some of the best universities in the world and THIS ☝️what you elected? — ForMYCanada (@ForMYCanada) May 4, 2026

This user "fixed" the picture for Trump: Now it reads "I'm mentally unhinged".

And what would it look like if Trump really had all the UN cards in his hand?

As already written: Trump might have better cards, as this picture with an Iranian shows.

Yes, we have less cards 😎 pic.twitter.com/QY21rx4Y5s — Warlytics (@WarlyticsNews) May 5, 2026

If we were playing poker, Tehran would have a Strait (of Hormuz):

Who needs cards when you have strait , Donny ? pic.twitter.com/seaU7o0NXD — Laal kaptaan (@ajay_dhojak07) May 3, 2026

These detractors think the president just wants to distract from the Epstein files:

Others bring China into play: after all, they make the cards.

And this X user even suspects with a wink that an "enemy within" posted the AI image to make Trump look stupid: "Help your father out", he urges Don Jr. and Eric.