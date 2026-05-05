"You don't have the cards ": we have known that Donald Trump has a penchant for playing cards ever since Volodymyr Selensky's now legendary visit to the White House on February 28, 2025.
Back then, the US President - flanked by Vice President JD Vance - used his metaphor to bluntly tell his Ukrainian counterpart that he had no say in the matter. However, it was never clarified exactly which card game was meant.
In view of the big politics being played in Washington, one can assume it was poker - it fits in with the high stakes that Selensky was playing for in that case. Initially, the 48-year-old lost: shortly after his US visit, the Pentagon stopped passing on intelligence information to Kiev at short notice.
Now Trump is once again using the image of the gambler: "I have all the trump cards," reads the caption under the picture that both the president and the White House X account made public on May 4. In the AI-generated photo, the 79-year-old holds up six cards from "Uno All Wild".
For Trump, however, the game is only called "Wild". Strange that this name is on the inside of the cards - and not on the outside. What's more, Trump has extremely bad cards in the picture: no card swap card, no sit-out card, no +2 and no +4. He only wins with this hand if his opponents are also in such a bad position.
If you have the cards, you don't have to worry about the mockery
More importantly, the aim of UNO is to get rid of all your cards. So "I have all the cards" is really nothing to brag about. It's like being happy about a red card in football.
Of course, this has also been noticed by playful social media users, who - as always on X - discreetly point out this contradiction. "If you have all the cards and play UNO, you lose, you damn fool," writes this user.
If you have all the cards and you’re playing Uno, you’re losing you fucking moron.
— Schrödinger's Disgruntled Cat (@01Adam12) May 3, 2026
And this X user even suspects with a wink that an "enemy within" posted the AI image to make Trump look stupid: "Help your father out", he urges Don Jr. and Eric.
Who did this?? Show us who you are, you coward. You are deliberately making President Trump look bad. Which idiot staffer are you? You are the enemy within and you need to be fired. @PressSec@SusieWiles47 Help your dad out @DonaldJTrumpJr@EricTrump!!