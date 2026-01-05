The photo that Trump published of Maduro. Screenshot X

US President Donald Trump published a photo of the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. It shows Maduro wearing a gray tracksuit - which was completely sold out a few hours later.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US government under Donald Trump has carried out a military attack in Venezuela and arrested President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

A photo published by Trump of Maduro in a Nike tracksuit caused a stir on social media - the model sold out shortly afterwards.

The picture also triggered a wave of memes. Show more

In Venezuela, the US government under President Donald Trump carried out a military attack on Saturday night, during which President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were arrested and flown out to the USA.

A few hours later, Trump published a photo showing Maduro in handcuffs: The president is wearing a black eye mask, ear muffs and a gray Nike tech fleece tracksuit.

Social media are now mocking the fact that Nike is the first beneficiary of the operation. This is because the tracksuit jacket and trousers sold out within a few hours of the pictures being published on Nike's US website. In Switzerland, only a few pieces are still available and they are also sold out on Zalando. Online, people are talking about the "Maduro Fit".

The jacket is sold out on Zalando. Screenshot Zalando

The tracksuit is part of the premium Tech Fleece line. These are known for their lightweight, double-layered material that retains heat without being bulky. It is made from recycled polyester. A garment costs between 115 and 135 francs.

Picture becomes a meme

The photo of Maduro not only made the tracksuit a bestseller, but also inspired a wave of new memes on social networks.

One user immediately put together Maduro's "look" to buy:

It wasn't long before there was an anime clip of Maduro's arrest, either:

EXCELENTE – Acaban de lanzar un anime inspirado en la intervención de Estados Unidos en Venezuela, y la captura del narco-comunista Nicolas Maduro, ¡está simplemente increíble! pic.twitter.com/JcaFfu6xOx — Carlo Martin (@Liberfach0) January 4, 2026

Another AI video showed Maduro sporting a tracksuit: