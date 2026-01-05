In Venezuela, the US government under President Donald Trump carried out a military attack on Saturday night, during which President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were arrested and flown out to the USA.
A few hours later, Trump published a photo showing Maduro in handcuffs: The president is wearing a black eye mask, ear muffs and a gray Nike tech fleece tracksuit.
Social media are now mocking the fact that Nike is the first beneficiary of the operation. This is because the tracksuit jacket and trousers sold out within a few hours of the pictures being published on Nike's US website. In Switzerland, only a few pieces are still available and they are also sold out on Zalando. Online, people are talking about the "Maduro Fit".
The tracksuit is part of the premium Tech Fleece line. These are known for their lightweight, double-layered material that retains heat without being bulky. It is made from recycled polyester. A garment costs between 115 and 135 francs.
Picture becomes a meme
The photo of Maduro not only made the tracksuit a bestseller, but also inspired a wave of new memes on social networks.
One user immediately put together Maduro's "look" to buy:
It wasn't long before there was an anime clip of Maduro's arrest, either:
EXCELENTE – Acaban de lanzar un anime inspirado en la intervención de Estados Unidos en Venezuela, y la captura del narco-comunista Nicolas Maduro, ¡está simplemente increíble! pic.twitter.com/JcaFfu6xOx