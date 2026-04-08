Iran has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with the USA. The Strait of Hormuz is to be opened. And direct negotiations are planned in Pakistan from Friday. These are the developments of the past few hours.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Trump has described the agreement between the USA and Iran on a two-week ceasefire as a "total and complete victory" for the USA.

According to Iran, direct negotiations with the USA in Pakistan are planned from Friday.

Trump calls Iran's 10-point plan "workable".

Some top politicians in the USA have reacted cautiously to the announcement of a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war.

Israel is still under fire after the ceasefire announcement Show more

The escalation in the Middle East has been averted - for the time being: After the agreed ceasefire between the USA and Iran, the world can breathe a sigh of relief. Until the next deadline comes.

blue News summarizes what happened on Wednesday night (8.4.).

Trump presents ceasefire as a victory

US President Donald Trump has described the agreement between the USA and Iran on a two-week ceasefire as a "total and complete victory" for the USA. "100 percent, there's no doubt about it," Trump said in a telephone interview with the AFP news agency.

At the same time, Trump did not want to back down from his original threat of massive attacks on bridges and power plants in Iran. "We'll have to see," he said. Prior to the agreement, Trump had threatened Iran with the extinction of "an entire civilization".

An Iranian civilian looks out of his destroyed apartment block next to the also destroyed Khorasaniha Synagogue in Tehran on Tuesday (April 7). Picture: Keystone/EPA/Abedin Taherkenareh

Iran: Direct negotiations with the USA planned from Friday in Pakistan

According to Iran, the USA and Iran want to negotiate a final agreement to settle the conflict from Friday in the Pakistani capital Islamabad. Iran's neighbor Pakistan had mediated in the war between representatives from Washington and Tehran. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America and its allies had agreed to an immediate ceasefire, including in Lebanon and elsewhere, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote on X. Both sides had shown "remarkable wisdom and understanding" in the talks and had worked constructively for peace and stability.

Sharif invited delegations from both countries to the Pakistani capital Islamabad for further talks on Friday, where representatives from Washington and Tehran are to negotiate a final agreement to settle the conflict.

With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.

I warmly welcome the… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 7, 2026

Trump calls Iran's 10-point plan "workable"

Trump confirmed on his online service that he had received a 10-point plan from Iran to end the war. According to him, the proposal is "workable".

According to Iranian state media, the plan is said to contain several conditions that the US government had previously rejected. These are said to include

- that passage through the Strait of Hormuz should in future be coordinated with the Iranian army;

- that the USA should withdraw all troops from military bases in the region;

- in addition, according to state media, Iran is demanding reparations and the lifting of tough international sanctions as well as punitive measures by the UN Security Council,

- resolutions by the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA should also be lifted, according to the plan.

- The war should end on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

The information could not initially be independently verified.

Top US politicians react cautiously to agreement

Some top politicians in the USA have reacted cautiously to the announcement of a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war. "A ceasefire is good news - but only because this senseless war should end as soon as possible," wrote Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal on X. US President Donald Trump is still unable to explain why he started the war. "A ceasefire is not a victory for the American people," Blumenthal added.

Democratic Congressman Gregory Meeks, meanwhile, emphasized that a ceasefire was not enough. Trump would have to explain to Congress why he had led the USA into the war with Iran, in which 13 military personnel had died.

The Democratic minority leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, was more derisive. He was glad that Trump had "backed down" and was "now desperately looking for a way out of his ridiculous bluster", he wrote on X.

I’m glad Trump backed off and is desperately searching for any sort of exit ramp from his ridiculous bluster. https://t.co/0iEibx4lX1 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 7, 2026

Iran and the US had agreed on a ceasefire shortly before an ultimatum from US President Trump expired on Wednesday night. Trump wrote on Truth Social that the ten-point plan presented by Iran offers a "workable basis for negotiations."

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, meanwhile, demanded that the US Congress be involved in the plan. He wants to submit the draft to Congress for a vote so that Congress can vote on it as it did on the nuclear agreement with Iran under former US President Barack Obama.

Like everyone, I hope we can end the reign of terror of the Iranian regime through diplomacy.



We must remember that the Strait of Hormuz was attacked by Iran after the start of the war, destroying freedom of navigation. Going forward, it is imperative Iran is not rewarded for… pic.twitter.com/6DxVIkTd58 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 7, 2026

Israel under fire even after ceasefire announcement

Even after the announcement of a ceasefire by the USA and Iran, Israel continued to come under rocket fire during the night. According to the Israeli news website "ynet", there were reports of rocket hits from the towns of Petach Tikva and Bnei Brak. Shortly afterwards, sirens sounded again in the center and south of the country. Residents reported heavy explosions. The Israeli army announced on Telegram that air defenses were being deployed to fend off the threat.

Iran and the USA had announced shortly beforehand that they had agreed on a two-week ceasefire. A senior US government representative announced that Israel also wanted to adhere to the ceasefire agreed between Washington and Tehran. The USA and Israel began the war against Iran on February 28.