Shortly before Christmas, the US President appears before the cameras and addresses the nation. In it, Donald Trump once again praises himself - after almost a year in office. He is under great pressure.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the face of growing dissatisfaction among the American population about the persistently high cost of living, US President Donald Trump has tried to go on the offensive.

Eleven months after taking office, he addressed the nation in a televised speech on Wednesday evening and blamed Joe Biden's previous administration for the problems - particularly inflation and the migration crisis.

He had corrected both. "I inherited a mess," he said. Show more

He stood between two Christmas trees in the White House and gave away money to "warriors", as he has recently started calling US soldiers: US President Donald Trump gave a speech to the nation in which he defended his economic policy, which has come under criticism. The televised speech, in which Trump appeared constantly angry, turned into a sustained attack on his predecessor Joe Biden.

The most important findings of his speech:

Little new apart from "warrior dividend"

A president gives a speech to the nation when he wants to make important announcements or when a significant moment has occurred for the Americans. For example, Trump's predecessor Joe Biden used such a speech to explain his withdrawal from the presidential election campaign in more detail. Trump chose this stage in the evening to give himself a very good report card after almost a year in office. He repeatedly emphasized that the economy was improving and that Americans would soon notice this in their own wallets.

Trump once again emphasized that a year ago the country was "dead"; now it is the "hottest" in the world. In his 20-minute speech, the Republican painted a picture of a dark past with millions of criminal foreigners in the country, a woke society and rampant inflation. To blame for everything: the previous government of Democrat Biden. He had "inherited a mess." The future looks much better, Trump promised.

President Donald J. Trump delivers a speech from the White House 🇺🇸



"Over the past 11 months, we have brought more positive change to Washington than any administration in American history." @POTUS pic.twitter.com/E9v8zG18dc — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 18, 2025

He presented a gift to a group that is particularly important to Trump: soldiers will be paid a "warrior dividend". Trump promised almost 1.5 million members of the military a cheque for 1776 dollars each. The sum refers to the year in which the USA declared its independence: 1776. The Trump administration recently renamed the Pentagon the War Department.

Trump did not talk about that

The US President did not mention the Russian war of aggression on Ukraine - and this in a week in which one meeting of top politicians in Europe follows another. Also not mentioned by name: Venezuela. Just the day before, Trump had massively increased the pressure on the authoritarian President Nicolás Maduro and ordered a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers off the coast there. But Trump left the issue out of the equation - he merely touched on the fight against drug smuggling at sea, which he said was going well.

Why Trump spoke to the Americans now

Trump is under pressure domestically. The cost of living is the main issue weighing on him. Many Americans complain about high prices in the supermarket. Trump accuses the Democrats of deliberately placing the issue on the agenda.

In his speech, despite criticism of high prices, he said: "Wages are rising much faster than inflation. How great is that?" The issue could be decisive for the mid-term elections in the US parliament in just under a year's time. The Republicans have a narrow majority in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Although Trump, as a former businessman, was credited with competence in the field of economics before his second term in office, the latest poll figures show dwindling support here in particular. During Trump's speech, several graphs were shown on television in which he touched on topics such as the development of prices for petrol, ice cream and breakfast sausages.

US President Donald Trump appeared constantly angry during his speech on Wednesday evening. Image: Keystone/Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Epstein files - the clock is ticking

But Trump is also plagued by other concerns. These include the scandal surrounding sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019. The two knew each other, as photos in which both can be seen show. However, there is no evidence of Trump's involvement in the scandal.

Trump only signed a law ordering the publication of investigative files on the case surrounding an abuse ring that allegedly victimized many minors after massive pressure from the US parliament. Documents must be published by December 19.

Trump had called for the files to be released during the presidential election campaign, but then balked after taking office. The case is also dangerous for Trump because it revealed that support in the Republican camp - even in his "Make America Great Again" movement - can crumble.