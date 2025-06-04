Trump campaigned for convicted drug lords in his second term. Image: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/dpa

Donald Trump calls for tougher penalties for drug dealers - up to and including the death penalty. At the same time, he pardons repeatedly convicted drug lords such as Larry Hoover, which outrages former prosecutors.

Donald Trump has announced a tough stance against drug dealers in his second term of office and has not shied away from the death penalty. "I'm ready for the death penalty if you deal drugs," the US president told governors in February, according to NPR.

However, Trump is currently causing a stir because he has pardoned several convicted drug dealers - including felons with a violent past.

The most recent example is Larry Hoover, former leader of the notorious gang "Gangster Disciples" from Chicago. Trump has overturned his federal sentence, despite Hoover having multiple convictions for murder, drug trafficking and weapons offenses.

As NPR reports, Hoover was involved in a drug empire that was active in 35 US states. Former federal prosecutor Ron Safer, who helped prosecute Hoover in the 1990s, reacted with shock: "They sold over 100 million dollars worth of drugs a year in Chicago alone and defended their territories with brute force."

At least eight drug dealers pardoned

Hoover remains in custody for the time being despite Trump's decision. He must remain in prison in the state of Illinois because of an old murder conviction. A request for clemency at state level was clearly rejected in 2022. However, according to an anonymous White House spokesperson who spoke to NPR, the Trump administration assumes that Illinois will also release Hoover.

According to NPR, Trump has pardoned a total of at least eight drug dealers in the first few months of his second term alone - some with long criminal records.

This pattern was already evident in his first term: between 2017 and 2021, he overturned the sentences of at least 13 convicted drug dealers. This includes Ross Ulbricht, founder of the darknet platform "Silk Road". The website was considered a large-scale drug trafficking hub. According to US prosecutors, Ulbricht even ordered murders to protect his business - even if these were never carried out.

Trump wants "second chance" instead of "death penalty"

Trump defends his decisions. The president believes that some convicts deserve a second chance, a spokesperson told NPR. The level of punishment should be considered on a case-by-case basis, he said. However, critics such as Jeffrey Singer from the libertarian Cato Institute accuse Trump of sending contradictory signals: "On the one hand he threatens harsher penalties, on the other he releases dealers from prison."

Drug policy expert Kassandra Frederique from the Drug Policy Alliance also expressed her criticism to NPR: although the individual pardons are important, they stand in contrast to Trump's harsh rhetoric and attacks on social services.

Observers suspect political motives behind Trump's decisions. At the Libertarian Party Congress, for example, he promised to release Ulbricht immediately if he won the election. Stars such as Kanye West and Kim Kardashian had also campaigned for individual pardons - with success. Trump's former pardon recipients such as Alice Marie Johnson have now praised the new decisions: "Each of these stories represents redemption and a new path in life," Johnson wrote on X.

