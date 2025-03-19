Ukraine ticker Trump proposes takeover of Ukrainian power plants
Oliver Kohlmaier
19.3.2025
On February 24, 2022, Russia began its war against Ukraine in violation of international law. There is no end in sight. The developments in the ticker.
The most important facts at a glance
- Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have spoken about the war in Ukraine.
7.28 pm
Ukraine agrees to stop attacks on energy facilities
Following Russia, Ukraine has also agreed to a temporary halt to attacks on energy facilities. This was announced by Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Selensky after a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Platform X. Russian President Vladimir Putin had committed to such a partial ceasefire in a conversation with Trump the previous day.
I had a positive, very substantive, and frank conversation with President of the United States Donald Trump @POTUS. I thanked him for a good and productive start to the work of the Ukrainian and American teams in Jeddah on March 11—this meeting of the teams significantly helped… pic.twitter.com/JFBd5EeIkg— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 19, 2025
7.03 pm
White House: Trump proposes takeover of Ukrainian power plants
US President Donald Trump has proposed to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky that the USA take over ownership of Ukrainian power plants. This should ensure the safety of the plants, the White House announced after a telephone conversation between the two presidents.
5.40 pm
Trump had a "very good phone call with President Selensky"
Following his telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, US President Donald Trump is optimistic. The conversation went "very well" and lasted about an hour, he announced on the Truth Social platform. It was mainly about Trump's phone call yesterday with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in order to "coordinate the wishes and needs of Russia and Ukraine". Further details are to follow shortly.
It was the first known personal contact between the two since the scandal in the White House, which resulted in the US government temporarily halting military aid to Ukraine. Selensky had previously contacted Trump in writing, according to the US President.
On Tuesday, Trump spoke to Putin by telephone about ending the war in Ukraine, which has been going on for more than three years. They also discussed a limited ceasefire. Technical details are to be discussed at a further meeting on Sunday in Saudi Arabia.
3.48 pm
Trump and Selensky are now on the phone
Zelensky and Trump are currently talking on the phone. This was announced by the presidential office in Kiev. Further details were not initially disclosed.
3.29 pm
Putin: Russia recaptures Kursk
According to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, Russian troops are on the verge of completely recapturing the Kursk region on the border with Ukraine.
"Our troops have recently carried out a series of stormy and quite daring, effective operations and are now completing the destruction of the enemy grouping in the Kursk region," the Russian president said at a meeting of security bodies.
Last week, Russian troops recaptured the small town of Sudzha - the largest town that the Ukrainians were able to take during their counterattack in Kursk in western Russia last summer. Since then, the Ukrainians have only kept a few towns near the border under their own control.
Kiev has rejected Putin's statements about allegedly thousands of encircled Ukrainian soldiers as well as reports about the complete Ukrainian withdrawal from the region.
14:27
Moscow: Kiev's attack on oil depot torpedoes agreement
According to Russian reports, a fire has broken out at an oil depot in the south of the country following a Ukrainian drone attack.
According to the regional coordination staff in the Krasnodar region, falling debris triggered the fire over an area of 1,700 square meters. More than 220 people were involved in the fire-fighting work.
The Ministry of Defense in Moscow then accused Kiev of a provocation. This was aimed at torpedoing US President Donald Trump's peace initiative. Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin had agreed in a telephone call on Tuesday that Russia would not fire on enemy energy facilities for 30 days if Ukraine also refrained from doing so. However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said that while Moscow had adhered to this, the other side had not yet done so.
According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky, Ukraine supports the idea, but more information is needed. It is not clear from the information published after the phone call exactly when the renunciation of air strikes against energy facilities is to come into force.
The Russian Ministry of Defense claims to have stopped attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities that had already begun immediately after Putin's instructions. All seven drones already in the air heading for such Ukrainian facilities were shot down by the Russian military itself, according to a statement from the ministry.
12.30 p.m.
Putin threatens Selensky again
According to a media report, Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to claim further parts of Ukraine for himself if Kiev does not quickly comply with Moscow's previous demands. According to the report, Putin stated at a non-public meeting with Russian businessmen that Ukraine must recognize the loss of Crimea and the regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson. Only then, the newspaper Kommersant quotes him as saying, will Russia renounce further territorial claims - for example to Odessa and other regions.
However, an agreement along these lines seems unrealistic. President Volodymyr Zelensky made it clear that such demands represent a "red line" for Ukraine. Moreover, some of the territories claimed by Moscow are not completely under Russian control. The idea that Kiev would give up these territories without a fight is therefore considered highly unlikely.
The talks with the entrepreneurs took place immediately before Putin's telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump. In this conversation, the Kremlin leader rejected a comprehensive ceasefire for the time being. Russia attacked Ukraine militarily around three years ago.
11.49 am
Selenskyj to speak with Trump today
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi plans to hold talks with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday. The aim of the exchange is to obtain information about the recent telephone conversation between Trump and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin. "Today I will contact President Trump," said Selenskyj during a press conference in Helsinki, at which he appeared together with Finnish President Alexander Stubb. "We will discuss the next steps and their concrete form together."
Furthermore, Selenskyj emphasized that the ceasefire announced by Putin in the area of energy supply is not compatible with the ongoing Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.
8:57 a.m.
Report: Trump administration halts surveillance of Russian sabotage and disinformation
Several US national security agencies have apparently stopped their work on a coordinated measure to combat Russian sabotage, disinformation and cyber attacks. Reuters writes this in a report.
It was only last year that Joe Biden's administration set up working groups to monitor hostile Russian activities. US intelligence agencies had warned that Russia was instigating a shadow war against Western states.
5.20 a.m.
Ukrainians react skeptically to Trump's deal with Putin
The consequences of the agreement reached between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in the Ukraine war are uncertain. Washington, Moscow and Kiev had different interpretations of the content of the agreement and its prospects of success. The only certainty is that the agreement on a complete 30-day ceasefire sought by Trump did not materialize - and that there was another air raid in Ukraine on Wednesday night.
According to the deal announced by Washington and Moscow, Russia and Ukraine are not supposed to fire on energy facilities in the opposing country for a month. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that his country supported the idea, but still needed information on what exactly Trump and Putin had agreed.
Following the allegedly "very good and productive" talks, the US President announced that they had agreed on an immediate ceasefire with regard to Ukraine's energy infrastructure - "with the understanding that we will work quickly towards a complete ceasefire and ultimately an end to this terrible war between Russia and Ukraine". He had "discussed many elements of a peace treaty" with the Kremlin leader. Both Putin and Selensky wanted an end to the war, Trump said. "This process is now in full swing and we will hopefully see it through to the end for the good of humanity."
Selensky expressed more skepticism about Moscow's alleged desire for peace. He told Ukrainian media during a visit to Finland that Russia's military should not be allowed to fire on Ukrainian energy facilities "and we remain silent". "We will respond," the broadcaster Suspilne quoted him as saying. Selenskyj is therefore counting on a meeting with Trump soon.
5.15 a.m.
Is Putin demanding an aid freeze or not?
In a Fox News program, Trump answered the presenter's question as to whether Putin had demanded an immediate halt to all aid to Ukraine during the phone call: "No, he did not. We didn't talk about aid." It remained unclear what kind of support he was referring to - whether it was military, financial or humanitarian aid.
Following the telephone conversation between the two presidents, the Kremlin announced that Putin had named a number of demands from the Russian side in the conversation. For example, it was essential that the West stopped supplying weapons and intelligence information to Ukraine. It is also known that Putin wants to prevent Ukraine's membership of NATO and soldiers from the military alliance in the neighboring country.
The closest the parties to the conflict have come to each other in the three years of war is in the exchange of prisoners. Selensky confirmed Russian statements that both sides want to exchange 175 prisoners of war each again today. Russia also declared its willingness to release 23 seriously wounded Ukrainian soldiers back home.
5.12 a.m.
US government: Ukraine negotiations in Jeddah from Sunday
According to US envoy Steve Witkoff, negotiations on an end to the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine are to continue from Sunday in the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah. There are still some details to be worked out, Witkoff said in an interview with US broadcaster Fox News. The confidant of US President Donald Trump did not give any details about the planned meeting.
Trump had agreed with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in a telephone call on Tuesday that Russia would not fire on energy facilities in the neighboring country for 30 days if Ukraine also refrained from such attacks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that his country supported the idea, but still needed information on what exactly Trump and Putin had agreed. "I am certainly hopeful that the Ukrainians will agree to this," Witkoff said.
Most recently, representatives of the USA and Ukraine had already discussed an end to the Russian war of aggression in Jeddah. Witkoff now spoke of "some breakthroughs" after Trump's phone call with Putin. He said: "I want to commend President Putin for everything he has done today with his call to bring his country closer to a final peace agreement." Putin himself ordered the war of aggression, which destroyed large parts of Ukraine and cost the lives of countless people, in February 2022. He recently held personal talks with Witkoff in Moscow.
Following Trump's phone call with Putin, the White House announced that the two had agreed that "the path to peace" must begin with energy infrastructure. Negotiations are also planned on ending the fighting in the Black Sea. The Kremlin also spoke of negotiations. Witkoff now said that he assumed that Moscow had agreed to the "maritime aspect of a ceasefire" with regard to the Black Sea. It remained unclear how exactly his statement was to be understood.
Wednesday, March 19, 2025, 4.10 a.m.
After Trump phone call: Moscow launches another massive attack with drones
US President Donald Trump's phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin has shown that peace is still a long way off. A few hours after the phone call, Russia once again attacked the greater Kiev area and several other regions of Ukraine with swarms of combat drones.
According to the authorities, one woman was killed in the frontline city of Kupjansk in the Kharkiv region. There was also an air alert in the capital Kiev. The media reported explosions.
"Russia is attacking civilian infrastructure and people - right now," said Andriy Yermak, Chief of Staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on Telegram. According to Ukrainian authorities, a hospital in Sumy was hit. "Today Putin has de facto rejected the proposal for a complete ceasefire," commented Selenskyj on Telegram. The world must now reject all of Putin's attempts to prolong the war, he added.
"With this night attack, Russia is once again destroying our energy, our infrastructure, the normal lives of Ukrainians," Selensky wrote on the platform X. "The fact that this night is no exception proves that we must continue to put pressure on Putin for peace."
Right now, in many regions, you can literally hear what Russia truly needs. Around 40 "Shahed" drones are in our skies, and air defense is active.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 18, 2025
Unfortunately, there have been hits, specifically on civilian infrastructure. A direct hit by a "Shahed" drone on a hospital in… pic.twitter.com/TKTeB9gaZy
The US government must understand that Putin is trying to put pressure on Ukraine by all means, Selensky said. "Putin wants to carry out several offensives towards Zaporizhia, in the east towards Kharkiv and Sumy. And why? To exert maximum pressure on Ukraine and then issue an ultimatum from a position of strength."
-
