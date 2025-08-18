Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a conference call with US President Donald Trump and European partners following the Alaska Summit at the Mariinsky Palace on August 16, 2025 in Kiev, Ukraine. IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Shortly before the meeting at the White House, US President Donald Trump put pressure on the Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi by blaming him for an immediate end to the war.

Before the White House summit with European leaders, Trump wants to speak to Zelensky alone.

He is building up pressure beforehand: On his Truth Social platform, he holds the Ukrainian president responsible for the further course of the war.

He rules out Ukraine's hoped-for accession to NATO and the return of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia.

The talks will presumably focus on the fate of Donbass and security guarantees.

Meanwhile, the Russian army has once again attacked Ukraine with combat drones and missiles. Show more

In a post on his Truth Social platform, US President Donald Trump did not address Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin as the aggressor, but wrote: "Ukrainian President Zelensky can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants to, or he can keep fighting".

In the same breath, the Republican also declared Ukraine's hoped-for accession to Nato and the return of the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, to be unrealistic. "Some things never change!!!", he wrote. He pointed out that the then US President Barack Obama had not prevented the annexation of Crimea in 2014. He added in capital letters: "NO NATO ACCESSION OF UKRAINE."

Later, Trump wrote again about the summit, almost flippantly: "Let's see what comes out of this???" The Republican also wrote: "A great day at the White House." Never before had so many European heads of state and top politicians been there at once.

Trump basks in the attention of the EU heads of state

In two top-level meetings at the White House today from 7.15 p.m. CEST, Trump wants to talk to Ukraine and his European allies about starting a rapid peace process. The talks will focus on proposals that Trump and Putin discussed at their summit last Friday in Alaska. The US President initially wants to talk to Zelensky alone - a scenario reminiscent of the disastrous meeting at the end of February, when Trump and his Vice President JD Vance virtually attacked the Ukrainian President.

Only then will a meeting be held with the European leaders accompanying Zelenskyi to the US capital. These include German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Depending on how it goes, the day could be an intermediate step towards a possible third meeting - then between Russia and Ukraine.

Should Ukraine vacate the rest of Donbass?

According to the German government, discussions will include "security guarantees, territorial issues and continued support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression". Security guarantees refer to measures to protect a country from attack.

On territorial issues: Since the Alaska summit between Trump and Putin, there have been an increasing number of unconfirmed media reports that the US President sees the possibility of a quick peace agreement if Ukraine cedes the entire Donbass to Russia. This would also include strategically important areas that Russian forces have not yet been able to bring under their control. Selensky categorically rejected this. "Russia must end this war that it started itself," he wrote on Platform X after arriving in Washington.

Security guarantees at the center of the talks

At the same time, the talks will focus on the scenario of a NATO-like promise of protection from the USA and European states to Ukraine. According to US special envoy Steve Witkoff, Russia has agreed to security guarantees along the lines of Article 5 of the NATO treaty - what Putin should receive in return from the USA, Ukraine or Europe was initially unclear.

Article 5 of the NATO treaty stipulates with regard to the member states "that an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America shall be considered as an attack against them all". Russia's invasion in 2022 did not fall into this category because Ukraine is not a NATO member. In contrast to Article 5, however, the entire Atlantic Alliance would not step in in the scenario under discussion - instead, the United States and European countries would be responsible.

It is unclear what form a European military component might take. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul expressed skepticism about a possible deployment of German soldiers to Ukraine. This would "probably also overburden Germany", said the Christian Democrat in the podcast "Table.Today". The deployment of a strong German brigade in the Baltic NATO member state Lithuania to protect against Russia is a priority.

Russian airstrikes continue to cause deaths and injuries

In the night before the top-level talks in Washington, the Russian army again attacked Ukraine with combat drones and missiles. At least seven people were killed and 20 injured in the city of Kharkiv. According to Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram, four Russian combat drones struck a multi-storey residential building.

In the morning, missiles also hit the large city of Zaporizhzhya, targeting the city's infrastructure, explained the military governor of the region, Ivan Fedorov. At least three people were killed and 20 injured. "This is exactly why Putin doesn't want a ceasefire - he likes to shoot at peaceful cities while talking about his alleged desire to end the war," commented Zelenskyi's chief of staff Andryi Yermak on X.