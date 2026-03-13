US President Donald Trump is clearly stepping up his rhetoric in the war against Iran. In a post on Truth Social, he talks about "totally destroying" the Iranian regime.

In a Truth Social post, he speaks of "unprecedented firepower" and "unlimited ammunition".

However, experts and Democrats doubt the claim that the USA has unlimited military resources. Show more

US President Donald Trump has once again stepped up his threats against Iran. In a post on his Truth Social platform, he declared that the United States would completely destroy the Iranian regime.

"We are totally destroying Iran's terrorist regime - militarily, economically and otherwise," wrote the Republican.

Trump went on to claim that Iran's military capabilities had already been largely destroyed. The Iranian navy had disappeared, the air force no longer existed and missiles and drones were being systematically destroyed.

The president also declared that leading representatives of the Iranian power apparatus had been "wiped off the face of the earth".

"A great honor"

In another post, Trump formulated his statements even more sharply. He wrote that Iran had been killing innocent people around the world for decades.

Now, as the 47th President of the United States, it would be a "great honor" for him to eliminate members of the Iranian leadership.

Trump issues new threat about Iran: "Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today" pic.twitter.com/dbBPRhG1Dd — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 13, 2026

At the same time, Trump emphasized that the USA had "unprecedented firepower, unlimited ammunition and a lot of time".

"Look what's happening to these deranged scumbags today," the president wrote in the post.

Experts cast doubt on statements

However, several security experts and political opponents from the ranks of the Democratic Party question Trump's statements.

In particular, his claim that the United States has unlimited reserves of ammunition is described by military analysts as unrealistic.

