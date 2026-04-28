Melania and Donald Trump demand Jimmy Kimmel's dismissal - he insists on the right to freedom of expression. YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel made fun of the First Lady on his show. It's not the first time he has antagonized the president.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Melania and Donald Trump publicly call on ABC and Disney to dump Jimmy Kimmel.

Kimmel had given Melania Trump the "glow of an expectant widow". Karoline Leavitt also attacked the presenter for this.

Kimmel defended himself: the joke was made three days before the dinner and referred to the age difference. Show more

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have called on ABC to fire late-night presenter Jimmy Kimmel.

The comedian had made jokes about the First Lady last week, describing her as a woman with the "glow of an expectant widow". "People like Kimmel shouldn't have the opportunity to come into our living rooms every night to spread hate," Melania Trump wrote in a post on social media.

The president accused Kimmel of a "despicable call to violence". "Normally I wouldn't respond to anything he says, but this is way out of line," he wrote on his Truth Social platform. "Kimmel should be fired immediately from ABC and its parent company Walt Disney Co," he said.

Trump: "Wow, Jimmy Kimmel, who is in no way funny as attested to by his terrible Ratings, made a statement on his Show that is really shocking ... He stated, 'Our First Lady has a glow like an expectant widow.' A day later a lunatic tried entering the ballroom ... Kimmel should be immediately fired"



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 27. April 2026 um 19:31

His wife said Kimmel's "hateful and violent rhetoric" was aimed at dividing the country. "Kimmel is a coward who hides behind ABC because he knows the network will continue to cover for him to protect him," Melania Trump wrote. "Enough is enough. It's time for ABC to take a stand."

Sketch about correspondents' dinner

There was no comment from ABC. The remark about the president's wife was part of a skit on the show on Thursday, April 23, in which the host pretended to appear at the upcoming White House Correspondents' Dinner.

At the event, on Saturday, April 25, an armed man had attempted to break into the room where Mr. and Mrs. Trump and much of the country's political leadership were gathered. He was overpowered and arrested.

The White House press secretary also spoke out. Karoline Leavitt explained that Kimmel's comments were part of a rhetorical campaign by the Democrats and some media representatives that "helped legitimize this violence".

Karoline Leavitt: "Much of the manifesto of the would-be assassin is indistinguishable from the words we hear from so many. ABC's late night host Jimmy Kimmel disgustingly called Melania an expectant widow. I can tell you she was anything but that."



[image or embed] — Craig R. Brittain (@craigbrittain.com) 27. April 2026 um 19:23

"Who in their right mind would suggest that a wife would be happy about the possible murder of her beloved husband?" said Leavitt. However, Kimmel had not mentioned violence at all in his sketch.

Kimmel's reaction

The late-night host himself reacted to the news on his show last night. The 58-year-old explained that the "glow of an expectant widow" was an "obvious joke about the age difference" between the 56-year-old and the 79-year-old - "and about the face of joy that [Melania] always shows when they're together".

The whole thing could not be linked to the assassination attempt, he said. "And they know that," Kimmel is certain. He has also always spoken out against gun ownership and political violence. He is sorry for what happened at the dinner in Washington, but the statement he made three days earlier had nothing to do with it.

Trump has long been the target of Kimmel's jokes. After an argument with the government last fall, the presenter went one better. Kimmel was suspended from ABC, and some of the network's stations announced that they would take him off the air after he made a comment about the slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The move was backed by the chairman of the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Brendan Carr. Carr was appointed by Trump. ABC and the networks later brought Kimmel back on air. On the new dispute, Kimmel said yesterday: "It's déjà vu for me."