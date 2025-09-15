Utah Governor Spencer Cox gives new details about the alleged perpetrator in the Charlie Kirk case: The 22-year-old had developed a "left-wing ideology" and radicalized himself online.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Utah's governor speaks of a "left-wing ideology" of the accused, a clear motive does not yet exist.

Investigators are examining online traces, a possible note and private messages; the suspect is not cooperating, but those close to him are.

President Trump blames "the left" and announces "extensive investigations". Show more

Utah Governor Spencer Cox has given new insights into the investigation into the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on TV. According to the investigation, the 22-year-old suspect Tyler Robinson had "a left-wing ideology" and had become increasingly radicalized in "dark corners of the internet" after dropping out of university.

At the same time, the motive remains unclear; Robinson is refusing to cooperate and the charges are to be formally filed on Tuesday. Cox said this on Sunday on "Meet the Press" and "State of the Union".

Cox also confirmed that Robinson was living with a partner who was undergoing gender reassignment surgery. According to the authorities, this person had no prior knowledge of the crime, was cooperating fully and had provided incriminating private messages. However, the person's name is not being mentioned as they have nothing to do with the crime.

Investigators are continuing to evaluate Robinson's online activities, focusing on forums, memes and possible evidence of a suicide or identification note. According to the investigation, engravings with anti-fascist and meme references ("hey fascist! Catch this!") were found on the casings of the ammunition used. The authorities have not yet identified a clear motive for the crime.

Donald Trump rages after Charlie Kirk's murder

President Donald Trump was outraged. On his way back from an appointment in New Jersey, he said: "The problem is on the left. That's where the agitators are, that's where those who burn our flag are. That's not America." He announced "major investigations" into groups with which Robinson may have been associated.

According to the New York Post, investigators are now also focusing their attention on pro-trans organizations in Utah whose appearances Robinson is said to have followed. Whether these connections actually played a role is as yet unclear.

Trump once again railed against the "radical left" on Sunday Keystone/AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The public debate was further inflamed when Governor Cox mentioned the trans identity of Robinson's partner. Representatives of LGBTQ organizations warned that this was premature and endangered the already heated social debate. "It feels like they're obsessively trying to link the crime to the trans community," criticized Jacey Thornton of Project Rainbow Utah in the New York Times.

Charlie Kirk, founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was shot dead on Wednesday during an appearance at Utah Valley University. The 31-year-old was known for his provocative debates on racism, abortion, gun rights and LGBTQ issues. At the time of the attack, he was answering an audience question about transgender people and mass shootings.