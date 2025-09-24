Trump and Putin met in Alaska on August 15. KEYSTONE

US President Donald Trump took a clearer stand on Ukraine's side at the UN and mocked Russia's army as a "paper tiger". In Moscow, the reaction was mockery, defiant national pride and the certainty that Trump's stance would not last.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Trump promised further arms deliveries to Kiev at the UN and mocked Russia's military.

Kremlin spokesman Peskov countered with the image of a "real bear" and spoke of a stable economy.

Former President Medvedev declared that Trump would "always return" to his old line. Show more

The latest statements by US President Donald Trump have provoked strong reactions in Moscow. Speaking at the UN, he declared that Ukraine could recapture its entire territory and mocked the Russian military as a "paper tiger". Russia had not managed to win the war despite its superior strength, Trump said. The country's economy was also in a "terrible state".

These words mark a break with his previous stance, according to which Kiev should have ceded territory in order to achieve peace.

The Kremlin reacted immediately. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained on radio station RBK that Russia is not a tiger, but a bear - and paper bears do not exist. "Russia is a real bear," he said. Although there are difficulties due to the sanctions, the economy is stable overall.

Moscow's media speculate about motives

Peskov attributed Trump's change of course to his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in New York: "Apparently Trump has adopted Zelenskyi's account, and his statements are now based on this." Nevertheless, he emphasized that the channel of communication between Trump and Putin remains open. A new date had not been agreed, but could be organized at any time. Peskov described the dialog with the current US administration as much more constructive than under Trump's predecessor Joe Biden.

Trump's new rhetoric has been sharply criticized in the Russian media.Komsomolskaya Pravdamocked him as a "child throwing a tantrum because he didn't get a toy".Moskovsky Komsomolets" suspected that failed peace talks and recent incidents in airspace had provoked the president.

Is there a tactical maneuver behind this?

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev followed up. He wrote on Telegram that Trump had "only temporarily drifted into an illusory world" - after a meeting "with the clowns from Kiev and Paris". Medvedev was convinced: "Trump is not like that! He will return. He always returns."

Other voices see Trump's speech as a tactical maneuver. Military journalist Alexander Kots spoke on Telegram of a balancing act to neither directly anger Putin nor appear weak in Nato. MP Andrey Gurulyov interpreted the new line on his Telegram channel as an economic calculation: the USA wanted to strengthen its arms industry in particular by supplying weapons.

Overall, there is a conviction in Russia that Trump's words do not mark a fundamental change in US policy. Rather, the rhetoric is a short-term signal motivated by domestic politics - an attempt to balance the expectations of NATO partners and relations with Putin.