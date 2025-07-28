US President Donald Trump makes no secret of his disgust at the investigations into the Jeffrey Epstein case. Bild: EPA / Tolga Akmen / Pool

Donald Trump fears that the Democrats are using the Epstein affair to discredit him. The US President therefore chose strong words. However, he remained vague about a possible pardon, which is highly controversial even within his own ranks.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you New documents about the investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein case were recently made public.

The name of US President Donald Trump also appeared in them.

The Republican sees this as a smear campaign by the Democrats, about which he has now expressed his outrage in eloquent terms. Show more

In the affair surrounding sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, US President Donald Trump has accused the opposing Democrats of deliberately linking him to the investigation. The documents in question were "run by the enemy" and "the worst scum in the world", said the Republican about the previous administration under Joe Biden.

It is easy to "put something wrong in the files after the fact", Trump said at a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland.

The US President also did not rule out pardoning Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell. He was authorized to do so as President, but so far no one had approached him about it, he said. The issue is being reported in the news, "but right now it would be inappropriate to talk about it", Trump said. He had already made similar comments before.

Pardon would be highly controversial

Because of these vague statements, there is speculation in the USA as to whether Trump could actually consider pardoning Maxwell. Politically, however, such a move would be highly controversial - also with regard to his own camp. Trump emphasized that he would rather focus on other issues.

"We want to focus on trade agreements," he said, also referring to the recently concluded agreement with the European Union. He described Epstein as a "very controversial guy". However, he is "no longer there".

Ghislaine Maxwell is considered one of Jeffrey Epstein's closest confidants. (archive photo) Chris Ison/PA Wire/dpa

Epstein, who had systematically abused minors for many years, committed suicide in his prison cell in 2019 at the age of 66, according to official reports. Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in the summer of 2022 and has been in prison ever since. She had played a central role in setting up a sexual abuse ring for girls.

A US president may shorten the sentences of people convicted under federal law or pardon them completely. Trump has already made extensive use of this power in his second term of office - particularly in favor of his supporters who were convicted of the attack on the Capitol on 6 January 2021.