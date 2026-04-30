Donald Trump brings himself into play as an astronaut - and causes astonishment during a NASA appearance at the White House. In addition to big words about space travel, he also made statements that caused some frowns.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump said at a meeting with NASA astronauts that he was physically fit enough for a space mission.

He also publicly asked whether a president should be allowed to fly into space at all.

He caused irritated reactions with other comments - such as about "super hearing". Show more

At a reception for the crew of the Artemis II mission at the White House, the focus quickly turned from the astronauts to Donald Trump himself. The US President was impressed by the performance of the astronauts, who had recently completed a historic mission around the moon.

But then Trump changed his perspective - and suddenly spoke about himself. He was "physically very good" and would have "no problem" completing such a mission, said the 79-year-old. At the same time, he posed an unusual question: "Is a president even allowed to take part in a mission like this?"

NASA chief Jared Isaacman reacted diplomatically and tried to defuse the moment with humor. He spoke of a "trick of the trade" when Trump had previously introduced him with an idiosyncratic remark. The President had praised Isaacman's "beautiful ears" and attested to his "super hearing" - a phrase that caused visible irritation in the room.

Trump praises the Nasa chief's ears

In terms of content, the meeting was actually about the future of US space travel. The Artemis II mission is seen as an important step on the way back to the moon. As early as 2028, humans are to land on the moon again for the first time in over 50 years as part of Artemis III.

Trump also used the event to emphasize the importance of space travel for the USA. Military developments in particular are closely linked to progress in space, he said. At the same time, he expressed his conviction that the USA would retain a leading role in global competition.

Trump answered questions from journalists for around 30 minutes. The Nasa astronauts themselves did not get a chance to speak.