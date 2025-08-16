Trump rehabilitates a man ostracized in the West

Trump-Putin summit ends without ceasefire announcement - Gallery An almost heartfelt handshake for the warmonger from Moscow: US President Donald Trump greets his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15, 2025. Image: Keystone The presidents, their foreign ministers and other members of their extended delegation in Alaska on Friday. Image: Keystone The summit between US President Trump and Kremlin leader Putin was followed with hope and concern around the world. Image: Keystone No ceasefire announcement: In the end there was little concrete, for Putin it was a PR victory. Image: Keystone The presidents did not answer questions from the world press. Image: Keystone Trump-Putin summit ends without ceasefire announcement - Gallery An almost heartfelt handshake for the warmonger from Moscow: US President Donald Trump greets his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15, 2025. Image: Keystone The presidents, their foreign ministers and other members of their extended delegation in Alaska on Friday. Image: Keystone The summit between US President Trump and Kremlin leader Putin was followed with hope and concern around the world. Image: Keystone No ceasefire announcement: In the end there was little concrete, for Putin it was a PR victory. Image: Keystone The presidents did not answer questions from the world press. Image: Keystone

Big pictures instead of a breakthrough: Trump offers Putin a symbolic stage at the meeting in Alaska - and turns the Kremlin leader, who has been isolated by the West, into a statesman at eye level.

The expectations for the summit meeting between Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump were huge. However, after almost three hours of talks in Alaska, the question of results left one thing above all: a question mark - and images that may be more valuable to Putin than any written agreement. The US president offered the Kremlin leader, who has been waging a war of aggression against Ukraine since February 2022, the big stage on American soil.

Summit without ceasefire announcement: US President Donald Trump and Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin undercut the already low expectations for their meeting in Alaska. (August 15, 2025) Image: IMAGO/SNA

In terms of content, much remained vague shortly after the two met at a military base in the city of Anchorage. "There is no deal until there is a deal," Trump - the self-declared deal-maker and peacemaker - merely said in the subsequent press statement. They had had an "extremely productive meeting", "many points" had been agreed, only a few were still outstanding - one of which was particularly important. First, however, he wanted to talk to the NATO allies and the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj on the phone.

Much remained unsaid

Trump did not talk about new tariffs against Russia or its trading partners. He said just as little about the exchange of prisoners as he did about possible territorial cessions. The US President did not even mention the word "ceasefire". Yet this was precisely the key point that Kiev and its European allies had insisted on: an unconditional ceasefire is a prerequisite for them to even enter into further negotiations with the Kremlin. Putin, on the other hand, has repeatedly made it clear that he categorically rejects such a ceasefire. For a ceasefire, he demands an end to Western arms deliveries to Ukraine and a halt to mobilization in the country.

In Alaska, Putin also stuck to his course of first wanting to eliminate the "causes" of the conflict. In his press statement, the Kremlin leader expressed his gratitude that Trump was trying to get to these roots. Like his host, Putin did not say a word about the comprehensive ceasefire demanded by Zelensky and the Europeans - and also by Trump before the meeting. At the same time, he asserted that he wanted to end the war. However, he did concede that the security of Ukraine must also be taken into account.

US President Donald Trump (r.) rolls out the red carpet for warmonger Vladimir Putin in Anchorage. (August 15, 2025) Image: IMAGO/Anadolu Agency

Trump allows Putin to put on a friendly show

Images of great symbolic power took the place of tangible results. Trump - quite the entertainer - staged the first meeting between a sitting US president and the Kremlin leader in over four years as a friendly meeting of equals. Air Force One had long since landed, but the Republican took his time disembarking - until the Russian plane with Putin had also arrived.

The Russian President was given a red carpet, an extensive handshake and then a ride together in the armored presidential limousine - which is rather unusual in diplomatic protocol. The joint statement took place in front of the slogan "Pursuing Peace" printed in large letters - "Pursuing peace" in the war that Trump's guest himself started. It was also striking that the Republican gave the Kremlin leader the right of way when speaking to the press. Putin took the opportunity to speak twice as long as his host. Questions were not allowed.

Trump rehabilitates a man ostracized in the West

The US president thus gave Putin the statesmanlike legitimacy that Europe has denied him for years. The fact that he publicly set the stage for a head of state accused of warmongering by the West in this way is remarkable. Since March 2023, Putin has been the subject of an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court in The Hague - primarily on charges of being responsible for the abduction of thousands of children from occupied Ukrainian territories. However, unlike the European Union or Canada, which borders directly on Alaska, neither the USA nor Russia recognize the court. Washington is therefore not obliged to implement the arrest warrant.

Trump camp continues to wait for progress

The Republican actually needs concrete progress, even in front of his own supporters. During the election campaign, he repeatedly claimed to be able to end the war within 24 hours. Although the majority of his "Make America Great Again" camp is still behind him, they also expect some kind of results in the end.

The fact that there was an imbalance in this respect in Alaska was even heard on Trump's right-wing home and court broadcaster Fox News. It seemed as if Putin had come into the press room and "rolled over everything". He said everything he wanted to say, commented one reporter. "And then he had his picture taken next to the president and left."

No verdicts on a new personal relationship for the time being

In the months leading up to the summit, the Republican had repeatedly sent out contradictory signals. Sometimes he openly praised the Kremlin leader and showed admiration for his demeanor and leadership style. Then again, according to NBC News, he declared that he was downright "pissed off" by Putin - and accused him of putting on a friendly face in talks with the USA on peace negotiations in the Ukraine war, only to then have bombs dropped on Ukraine again. Most recently, the US president had exerted pressure on Russia's key trading partners by threatening to impose tariffs.

At least on stage, there was no sign of this show of strength. Trump appeared unusually reserved, rather pale. Putin, on the other hand, already had the next meeting in mind. He wanted to continue his trusting exchange with the US President - perhaps next time in Moscow, Putin joked in English. Trump did not refuse and immediately began to work on his narrative: In a TV interview, he gave the summit a score of 10 out of 10.