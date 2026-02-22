ARCHIVE - The US hospital ship "USNS Comfort" in New York City harbor (archive photo). Photo: Seth Wenig/AP/dpa Keystone

US President Donald Trump's announcement to send a hospital ship to Greenland has once again caused irritation. It remains unclear whether the move has been coordinated with Denmark or the autonomous government in Nuuk - political tensions could continue to grow.

US President Donald Trump announced that he would send a hospital ship to Greenland, without giving any details about the coordination with Denmark or the specific need.

The move threatens to further escalate tensions with Denmark after Trump repeatedly threatened to annex the island.

European states are backing Denmark and Greenland, while it remains unclear if and when the ship will actually leave.

According to President Donald Trump, the USA wants to send a hospital ship to Greenland, risking new tensions with its NATO partner Denmark. It is intended to help care for the sick who are unable to get help on the Arctic island, Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform. "It's on its way!!!" He spoke of a "great" ship, but otherwise gave no further details.

Trump's repeated threats to annex the strategically important island, which belongs to the Kingdom of Denmark, by force if necessary, have led to tensions between Europe and the USA in recent weeks.

Trump reignites the Greenland debate on Truth Social. Truth Social

The US Navy has two large hospital ships. In the past, the floating hospitals have been deployed to affected areas for relief operations after natural disasters such as massive earthquakes or devastating hurricanes. At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, they were also temporarily deployed in US ports. According to the navy, the hospital ships each have a capacity of around 1,000 hospital beds, including 80 beds in the intensive care unit.

Only just under 57,000 people live on the vast territory of Greenland. There have been no recent reports of a major medical need there that would make the deployment of a hospital ship appear necessary.

Were Denmark and Greenland consulted in advance?

It also initially remained unclear whether the deployment of the hospital ship planned by Trump had been coordinated with Denmark's government or that of the largely autonomous Greenland. The time frame for the transfer also remained unclear: on the one hand, Trump wrote that the ship was already underway, but on the other hand, it normally takes some time to equip a hospital ship with full personnel. During normal operations, when the ships are at anchor, there is only a minimal crew on board.

In Greenland, the Queen Ingrid Hospital in the capital Nuuk is responsible for more complicated cases in addition to public health facilities in the area. In individual cases, patients are also flown out of Greenland to Denmark for more complex operations.

European countries such as Germany, Great Britain and France have backed Denmark and Greenland in the conflict with the USA. The governments in Copenhagen and Nuuk are firmly opposed to annexation by the United States. In the meantime, they have started talks with Trump's government - with the aim of finding a compromise.