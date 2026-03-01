Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead, the Revolutionary Guards swear revenge, missiles strike Israel. These are the dramatic developments of the last few hours.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in American-Israeli attacks.

Iran responded with missile attacks on Israel and US bases in the region.

A three-member council is to temporarily take over the leadership in Tehran. Show more

The death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has shaken the balance of power in the Middle East. Missile attacks, threats of revenge and emergency political measures in Tehran followed within a few hours. While Israel continues its air strikes and Iran strikes back militarily, the regime is also struggling for stability at home.

blue News summarizes what happened on Sunday night.

Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei is dead

Iranian state media confirm the death of Supreme Leader Khamenei. (archive picture) Vahid Salemi/AP

Iran's state media reported the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the night as a result of American-Israeli airstrikes. US President Donald Trump also publicly announced the death of the religious leader. The Revolutionary Guards confirmed the news in a statement and announced retaliation.

Shortly after the first reports, there were spontaneous reactions in parts of Tehran. Exile media had spread the news, residents reported scenes of jubilation and honking horns. At the same time, the Iranian government declared that the "great crime" would not go unanswered.

Iranian Revolutionary Guards vow revenge

The Revolutionary Guards threatened the "largest military operations in the history of the Iranian armed forces". That same night, Iranian units fired rockets towards Israel. A projectile hit an apartment block in Tel Aviv, killing one woman and injuring dozens of people , according to the media.

Iran also attacked US positions and allies in the Gulf region. In Bahrain, a drone attack caused damage to the airport. Impacts were also reported from Abu Dhabi and Dubai. For its part, Israel continued its airstrikes on Iranian targets, including ballistic missile launch sites and air defense systems.

Transitional Council to take over

Parallel to the military escalation, the question of Iran's political leadership arose. According to the Mehr and Irna news agencies, a three-member council is to temporarily take over Khamenei's duties. President Massud Peseshkian, Head of the Judiciary Gholam-Hussein Mohseni-Ejehi and a representative of the Guardian Council are to ensure the transitional phase.

According to the constitution, the so-called Council of Experts is responsible for appointing a new supreme leader. The body of 88 clerics must now immediately appoint a successor. It remains to be seen who this could be. In the past, Khamenei's son Modshtaba has been mentioned time and again, but the religious leader has never made an official statement on the matter. In the midst of war, however, it is likely to be difficult for the state apparatus to quickly reorganize the power structure.

What Trump says

Donald Trump commented on the death of Khamenei during the night. KEYSTONE

US President Donald Trump described Khamenei's death as the "greatest opportunity for the Iranian people to take back their country". When asked about possible successors, he said he knew of suitable candidates, but did not name any names.

He announced that the attacks would continue until peace was achieved in the region.