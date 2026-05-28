The legal dispute between US President Donald Trump and the "Wall Street Journal" is entering the next round. After an initial defeat for Trump in court in April, the Republican filed a revised lawsuit against the newspaper's publishers on Wednesday, as reported by the WSJ.

ARCHIVE - U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press after disembarking from Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md. on Wednesday. Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/AP/dpa

At the heart of the case is the publication of a congratulatory letter to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Trump claims to have been defamed by this. A few weeks ago, the lawsuit was provisionally dismissed by a district court in the US state of Florida.

Judge Darrin P. Gayles ruled that Trump had not been able to plausibly demonstrate that the newspaper had acted with "malicious intent" in publishing the letter to Epstein. Certain criteria were also "far from" being met.

Trump demands billions

According to the revised complaint, the Wall Street Journal acted in bad faith on several points. It also points out that the US President has repeatedly denied involvement in the letter. In the lawsuit, Trump is demanding billions in damages, as he did previously.

In 2025, the US newspaper reported on a congratulatory letter to Epstein on his 50th birthday in 2003, which bears Trump's name. The newspaper thus established a further link between Trump and the US financier. Epstein, who died in prison in 2019, ran an abuse ring for years, to which a still unknown number of women and girls fell victim.

In the letter with lewd content, the outline of a woman's body is said to have been drawn with a marker - the newspaper referred to documents it had seen. Trump denies being the author. The WSJ is part of the portfolio of media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Trump's campaign against the media

Trump has repeatedly taken legal action against media he dislikes. He recently sued the British broadcaster BBC for a total of ten billion US dollars. Trump has also filed several lawsuits against the New York Times.