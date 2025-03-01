President Donald Trump listens during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington on Tuesday. KeystoneZ/Pool via AP

While Ukraine continues to fight against Russian attacks, President Zelenskyi suffers a diplomatic defeat in Washington: Trump reprimands him for alleged ingratitude - an affront with far-reaching consequences.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Conflict between Selenskyj and Trump: At a meeting in the White House, the Ukrainian president was publicly criticized by Trump and Vice President JD Vance for his lack of gratitude.

Tensions between the USA and Ukraine: While Kiev urgently needs support, there is a threat of a rift with Washington that could weaken Ukraine politically and militarily.

Uncertain future for Selenskyj: The Ukrainian president faces the challenge of repairing relations with the USA while the war against Russia continues to escalate. Show more

It felt like the sky was being split over Kiev. Amid ongoing Russian drone and missile strikes that have claimed the lives of 47 civilians in the last ten days alone, a political tremor shook Ukraine: an unprecedented clash between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and US President Donald Trump.

As the situation on the frontline continues to escalate, Zelenskyi had to endure a public humiliation at the White House on Friday evening. In front of the cameras, he was reprimanded by Trump and Vice President JD Vance for his alleged lack of gratitude - a scene that not only caused anger in Ukraine, but also dismay in Europe.

A transatlantic rift with consequences

The Ukrainian president had actually prepared himself for a businesslike negotiation - it was supposed to be about a minerals deal, an economically important contract for Kiev. However, the mood changed unexpectedly: Vance, who usually remains quietly in the background at international meetings, used the opportunity for a political broadside.

"They are not being grateful at all. And that's not nice," Trump later told journalists - as if the loss of tens of thousands of Ukrainian lives wasn't already desperate proof of Ukraine's fighting spirit and sacrifice.

While outrage was expressed on Ukrainian Telegram channels - "Better to die standing than begging on your knees" - officials in Kiev tried to remain calm. But the shock ran deep: had the rug just been pulled out from under Ukraine's feet?

Instructed by Washington - threatened by Russia

The scene in the Oval Office revealed a painful reality: while the war is a bloody reality for Ukraine, Trump and Vance view it from a distance - and yet show little understanding for the desperate situation of their ally.

"There's nothing we can do to change that," said a high-ranking US official about the fractured relationship between Washington and Kiev. Senator Lindsey Graham even speculated that Zelensky would have to resign if he could not find a solution - an explosive statement that Moscow is certainly taking note of.

What next for Ukraine?

Zelensky is faced with an impossible choice:

Heal the rift with Trump, despite being publicly exposed. Survive without the USA, which hardly seems realistic in view of the ongoing war. Resign - an option that Russia would welcome, but which could massively jeopardize Ukraine's stability.

But despite everything, the stance in Kiev remains clear. One Ukrainian civilian put it in a nutshell:

"Dignity is also a value. If Russia can't destroy it, why does the US think it can?"