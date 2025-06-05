  1. Residential Customers
"Countries have taken advantage of the USA" Trump restricts entry of citizens from 19 countries into the United States

dpa

5.6.2025 - 04:43

Following the controversial "Muslim Ban" of his first term in office, US President Trump is banning citizens of twelve countries from entering the US from Monday.
Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In his first term in office, Trump had already dismissed a controversial entry restriction: the "Muslim Ban". Now he is once again announcing entry bans for citizens of several countries.

05.06.2025, 04:58

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • US President Donald Trump has announced an entry ban for nationals from twelve countries from Monday.
  • This affects Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.
  • Trump is also partially restricting the entry of nationals from seven other countries: Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.
  • Trump justified the move by stating, among other things, that the USA did not have enough information about nationals from these countries to assess the risks they pose to the United States.
  • In his first term in office (2017-2021), Trump issued the controversial "Muslim Ban".
Show more

US President Donald Trump has announced an entry ban for nationals from twelve countries from Monday. The countries affected are Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, Trump announced. He had also decided to partially restrict the entry of nationals from seven other countries. This affects Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

Trump justified the move by stating, among other things, that the USA did not have enough information about nationals from these countries to assess the risks they pose to the United States. Many of the countries had also taken advantage of the USA, for example by not taking back nationals who were required to leave the country.

"Muslim Ban" in first term of office

In his first term of office (2017-2021), Trump issued the controversial "Muslim Ban". At the time, he banned refugees and citizens from several predominantly Muslim countries from entering the country: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Iraq was later removed from the list.

The original entry ban was implemented without warning and led to chaos at airports worldwide. Even people with valid residence permits were initially detained or sent back. After massive protests and legal disputes, the Trump administration revised the rules.

In June 2018, the Supreme Court confirmed a final version that also included countries such as North Korea. The inclusion of some non-Muslim-majority countries served the Trump administration to refute accusations of religious discrimination. Despite the strict requirements, some people were still allowed to enter the USA - such as diplomats.

Trump's successor, Democrat Joe Biden, rescinded the decree in January 2021, just hours after his inauguration.