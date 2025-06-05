Following the controversial "Muslim Ban" of his first term in office, US President Trump is banning citizens of twelve countries from entering the USA from Monday. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In his first term in office, Trump had already dismissed a controversial entry restriction: the "Muslim Ban". Now he is once again announcing entry bans for citizens of several countries.

DPA dpa

US President Donald Trump has announced an entry ban for nationals from twelve countries from Monday. The countries affected are Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, Trump announced. He had also decided to partially restrict the entry of nationals from seven other countries. This affects Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

Trump justified the move by stating, among other things, that the USA did not have enough information about nationals from these countries to assess the risks they pose to the United States. Many of the countries had also taken advantage of the USA, for example by not taking back nationals who were required to leave the country.

Trump refers to attack on Jewish demo

In a video published on his Truth Social platform and on X, Trump also referred to the attack on a Jewish demonstration in the US state of Colorado a few days ago - the alleged attacker is from Egypt. This attack had made it clear that the entry of foreigners who were not properly vetted, as well as people who entered the country temporarily and stayed longer than their visa allowed, posed a great danger to the USA.

"We cannot have open migration from any country where we cannot safely and reliably vet and screen... That is why today I am signing a new executive order placing travel restrictions on countries including Yemen, Somalia, Haiti, Libya, and numerous others." –President Trump pic.twitter.com/ER7nGM4TO2 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 4, 2025

According to the authorities, the 45-year-old, who was arrested as a suspect in the attack in the city of Boulder, was in the USA illegally. However, Egypt is not affected by the new entry restrictions.

"Muslim Ban" in first term of office

In his first term in office (2017-2021), Trump issued the controversial "Muslim Ban". At the time, he banned refugees and citizens from several predominantly Muslim countries from entering the country: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Iraq was later removed from the list.

The original entry ban was implemented without warning and led to chaos at airports worldwide. Even people with valid residence permits were initially detained or sent back. Following massive protests and legal disputes, the Trump administration revised the rules.

In June 2018, the Supreme Court confirmed a final version that also included countries such as North Korea. The inclusion of some non-Muslim-majority countries served the Trump administration to refute accusations of religious discrimination. Despite the strict requirements, some people were still allowed to enter the USA - such as diplomats.

Trump's successor, Democrat Joe Biden, lifted the decree in January 2021, just hours after his inauguration.

Much criticism of the "Muslim Ban"

The original "Muslim Ban" had far-reaching consequences: It strained relations with affected countries, separated families and plunged many people into uncertainty. At the same time, it mobilized a strong counter-movement. The new measure is also likely to provoke massive criticism. However, this time Trump could rely on the Supreme Court's 2018 decision.

In his recently published video, the US President described the travel restrictions of his first term in office as one of his "most successful measures". They had made a decisive contribution to preventing major foreign terrorist attacks in the USA.