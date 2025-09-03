US President Donald Trump at the press conference on Tuesday. KEYSTONE

After days of absence, Donald Trump returned with a press conference - with announcements on space travel, clarifications on rumors about his death and statements on domestic and foreign policy.

Lea Oetiker

After days of absence from the public eye, US President Donald Trump made a statement on Tuesday. The most important points of the press conference:

Relocation of US Space Command headquarters

The most important announcement of the evening concerned the US Space Command: the headquarters responsible for satellite defense and military space operations is to be relocated from Colorado to Huntsville in the state of Alabama. The southern city, which has long been known as the "Rocket City", would thus become even more central to American space policy.

The decision is seen as a prestige project for the incumbent president, who already advocated the move during his first term in office. Under President Biden, however, the project was put on hold.

Trump denies rumors of his death - and jokes about Biden

Rumors circulated on social media over the weekend that Donald Trump had died. This was triggered by speculation about a possible deterioration in his health and his absence from public life for several days.

The radio silence led to numerous speculations. At a later press conference, a reporter asked the President directly about the false reports.

Trump appeared surprised and explained that he had been unaware of the rumors. He explained his brief absence by saying that he had "taken a long weekend". At the same time, he pointed out that his predecessor Joe Biden had not held any press conferences for months, while his two-day break had already given rise to speculation.

🚨 Donald Trump On His Fake Death News:



"I skipped press conferences for TWO DAYS and they said 'something must be wrong with him'!" 😅😂 #trumpdead

pic.twitter.com/B4rqWF5ntf — Siddharth (@Siddharth_00001) September 2, 2025

National Guard deployed to Chicago

During the Q&A session, Trump was also asked about the deployment of the National Guard to Chicago. He says: "We're going in there. I'm not saying when, but we're going in there." The city in the US state of Illinois is "a hellhole".

The National Guard is currently deployed in the US capital Washington, D.C.. According to the President, it has made the city a "safe place" again for the first time in a long time. The authorities in Los Angeles also officially thanked him for his intervention in June. At the same time, however, the operation in the Californian metropolis was classified as unlawful by lawyers and observers.

Will there be a meeting between Putin and Selensky?

At the press conference, Trump is asked whether he has spoken to Putin. He hesitates with his answer, but then says: "I have heard a few things." He did not want to say exactly what it was about, but he would follow the war and would "like to see it end".

Trump on tariffs: "We've made billions"

Of course, the tariffs are also an issue again. If the president's words are to be believed, they have already brought the USA a great deal of prosperity. "We have made billions upon billions." If the tariffs were to be withdrawn now, the USA would become a "third world country".

He also said that the other countries were "happy" with the tariffs. "After all, they signed them." EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is an "enormous woman".

