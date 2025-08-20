"Fox & Friends": Donald Trump once again calls through to one of his favorite shows. Fox News/Fox & Friends

When Trump calls: The president rings through to "Fox News" and chats at length about the Ukraine summit. His former lawyer Michael Cohen sharply criticizes the president's truly astonishing statements.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The "Michel Cohen Show" takes apart Donald Trump's phone interview that the president gave to "Fox News" on August 19.

"Would be disrespectful to Putin": Trump kicked out the Europeans when he was on the phone with Russia at the Ukraine summit.

"There's a warmth. There's a sense of decorum": Trump on meeting Putin in Alaska.

Trump says Joe Biden told Putin before the Ukraine war: "If you make a little incursion, that would be okay."

"You don't take on a nation that's ten times bigger": Trump forgets again who attacked whom.

Putin took Crimea "like a baby's candy", according to Trump - and "that was Obama's fault".

Washington DC is now an "unbelievable place", Trump thinks - and lies that the restaurants there are "bursting at the seams". Show more

Trump's former "fixer" and lawyer Michael Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison in 2018 for lying for his boss. The 58-year-old has served his sentence and now makes a name for himself as a podcaster and YouTuber. And as a persistent critic of his former boss.

In his "Michael Cohen Show", the American takes aim at his president for calling his favorite channel "Fox News" on August 19 to talk about the Alaska and Ukraine summits in the White House. The presenters ask what exactly happened when 79-year-old Vladimir Putin called.

"I didn't do it in front of [the Europeans]," Trump reports. "I thought that was disrespectful to President Putin. You know, I wouldn't do that because they didn't have the warmest of relationships. And in fact, President Putin wouldn't talk to the people from Europe."

"We have the most nuclear weapons in the world"

Trump continued: "That was part of the problem: [The Russians] had no communication with the White House for years, while people were dying. Years - because of [former President Joe] Biden and his people. No communication. Putin told me."

Relations were "broken", but Trump now has a connection to Moscow again: "You saw: He got off his plane, I got off my plane. There's a warmth that you can't.... You know, there's.... There's a sense of decency. And that's a good thing, not a bad thing."

The New Yorker seems to be aware that this stance will be met with criticism - and justifies his approach: "People say, 'Oh, that's such a terrible thing.' It's not a terrible thing. You know what? We have the most nuclear weapons in the world - and the most powerful. He's second. Okay?"

So! Many! Time zones!

The moderator asks: Did Trump tell the Europeans he had to make the call and then leave? "Yes," is the terse answer. "I think they knew somewhere that I was going to call President Putin at the end of the meeting - and President Putin was expecting it, and he was there."

Trump reveals what he knows: "At the time of my call, it was 1 a.m. in Russia. Russia is a big place. You know, they have eleven time zones, I believe. Nine or eleven, but I think it's eleven. Imagine that, eleven time zones! That's a lot of time zones. So it was late. It was about 1 o'clock, but he lost weight very happily. Sure, he works very hard, as we all do."

"He was expecting it": Putin was still awake when Trump called. Symbolic image: KEYSTONE

"Again," Cohen comments, "the question that was asked was about the leaders from the EU - not about Biden." The conversation was very enlightening: "Respecting Putin is obviously a priority." "Fox News" goes on to ask what surprised Trump most about Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Putin?

"If you make a little incursion, that would be fine"

"Well, I think it's the fact that maybe they get along a little better than I thought they would. Otherwise, I wouldn't have set up the two-way meeting. I would have set up a three-way meeting, but I think they're doing a little better. There was tremendous bad blood."

Trump can't resist blaming his predecessor: "Again, this was all done by an administration that had no idea. If you remember - they said, 'Well, if you make a little incursion, that would be okay.' That was the end of the whole thing when Biden made the statement."

Trump then went on to lament that the US had given Ukraine over 300 billion dollars, Cohen continues. "Not true," the father of two clarifies. At the same time, Putin attacked Ukraine with 270 drones the night after the summit: "You don't do that if you want peace.

"You don't take on a nation that is ten times bigger"

According to Cohen, Trump is suggesting that the one-on-one meeting between Zelensky and Putin was his idea. "Politico", on the other hand, writes that the Kremlin chief insisted on it. "You don't have to come," Putin is quoted as saying, "I want to see him alone." Special envoy Steve Witkoff is to make this meeting possible.

"Well then, good luck," blasphemes Cohen: Witkoff has no diplomatic experience. "He doesn't even understand what this whole war is about. But of course Trump immediately put the blame on Ukraine. It seems as if he is repeating his mistakes directly. Trump blames Ukraine for being invaded?"

That's right: "Russia is a powerful military nation," Trump says on "Fox News." "Whether people like it or not. It's not a war that should have been started. You don't do that. You don't take on a nation that's ten times bigger."

"The war started because of Nato and Crimea"

"As you can see, Ukraine - at least according to Trump - is ten times weaker than Russia," summarizes Cohen: "We are entering the third year of war. That's like saying Mike Tyson is ten times stronger than a high school student - and you think the fight will go twelve rounds? I don't think so."

Trump shows a surprising amount of understanding for Putin - also with regard to Nato troops in Ukraine: "We don't want them on our border," Putin said. And what about "NATO-like protection?" asks a Fox News presenter. "Well, the war started because of Nato and Crimea," Trump says, without answering the question.

This is completely in line with the Kremlin's line of argument. But it gets even cruder: Trump claims that his predecessor Barack Obama gave Crimea to Putin. "Not a shot was fired by President Obama - in perhaps the worst real estate deal I've ever seen. There were a few of those: I'd say Gaza was a pretty bad one, too."

Crimea annexation "was Obama's fault"

Trump's conclusion: "Russia came in and took [Crimea], just took it like a baby's candy. That was really Obama's... That, really... I mean, that was pure and simple, that was Obama's fault. What a terrible thing he did to this country. And they lost their heart, Ukraine lost their heart and soul - 14 years ago, or whenever."

None of this is good news for Ukraine and Crimea, which was lost in 2014, but Trump has a mission, as he reveals to "Fox News": "I want to try to get to heaven, if possible," the angel of peace flutters, joking: "I hear I'm not doing so well."

Of course, Donald Trump also comments on domestic politics: "The interview got a bit out of hand," says Cohen - and shows clips in which Trump warns of "nutcases like in California". This refers to Democrat Gavin Newsom, who, according to Trump, runs the "worst state" that "anybody has ever seen".

Washington DC is now an "unbelievable place"

About JB Pritzker, the Democratic governor of Illinois, Trump repeats the lie that his family kicked him out of the hotel empire. Only to then claim he made Washington DC an "unbelievable place" with the invasion of the National Guard "literally in four days".

"I have friends who say they're going out to eat," Trump recounts. "Have you seen what's happening to the restaurants? They're bursting at the seams. They were all closing and going out of business." "Fox News" host Sean Hannity could also now be dating his "Fox News" girlfriend Ainsley Earhardt in the nation's capital.

Cohen checked the data from the online reservation system "OpenTable": According to this, the restaurant industry in Washington DC has seen a 25 percent decline. "Telegraph" and "Guardian" come to a similar conclusion.