New York's mayor is looking into whether he could have the Israeli prime minister arrested in New York. Trump is strongly opposed to this.

Donald Trump is firmly opposed to the possibility of Netanyahu being arrested in the U.S. (File photo)

U.S. President Donald Trump has ruled out the possibility of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu being arrested in the United States should he travel to New York in September for the UN General Assembly. “Benjamin Netanyahu will not be arrested in any way or under any circumstances during his stay in the United States of America,” U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on his platform Truth Social—responding to remarks made by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Mamdani recently said in an interview with the *New York Times* that he was in “active discussions” with the New York City Attorney’s Office regarding whether he had the authority to have the Israeli prime minister arrested. He called him a “war criminal.” “I believe Netanyahu belongs in The Hague,” Mamdani said in the interview.

The Israeli Mission to the United Nations in New York told the German Press Agency that it firmly expects Netanyahu to participate in the UN General Debate in September. Mamdani’s statements have no legal basis whatsoever.

Since November 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu on charges of war crimes in the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu firmly rejects the allegations. Israel does not recognize the court and is calling for the arrest warrants to be revoked. The United States also does not recognize the court.