Ukraine summit at the White House Trump rules out the return of Crimea and Kiev's accession to Nato +++ White House publishes timetable

Valérie Glutz

18.8.2025

Following last week's Alaska summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is now also having his say.
sda

Volodymyr Zelensky is coming to the White House for talks. Can an exchange with Trump lead to the end of the war in Ukraine? blue News tickers live.

18.08.2025, 09:13

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Following his meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska, US President Donald Trump will receive Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
  • The meeting will take place on August 18 at the White House.
  • At 7.15 p.m. Swiss time (1.15 p.m. local time), only Selensky will initially meet Trump. Other European leaders will join them later.
  • Liveticker
  • Liveticker closed
  • 08.19 am

    Ukrainian ambassador: Implement security guarantees "with force"

    Ahead of the meeting on the war in Ukraine in Washington, the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany has emphasized the need for reliable security guarantees for his country.

    Security guarantees similar to Article 5 of the NATO treaty would "sound good", said Oleksii Makeiev on Deutschlandfunk radio. The article stipulates that the alliance partners can count on the support of the allies in the event of an attack and that an attack on one member is considered an attack on all.

    The ambassador added that NATO membership for Ukraine would of course be the best security guarantee. His country could offer a lot to Nato and had a strong and battle-hardened army.

    "But this requires courage on the part of our partners and pressure on Russia," said Makeiev. Without pressure, Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin "will not stop killing us". His goal is the destruction of Ukraine. Russia categorically rejects Ukraine's membership of NATO.

    The Ukrainian ambassador in Germany. (archive photo)
    Annette Riedl/dpa

    Makeiev does not rule out allied troops in Ukraine

    If the world does not have the courage to invite Ukraine into NATO, security guarantees for the country must be implemented "with force", the ambassador said. This could be a large, well-equipped Ukrainian army together with political guarantees.

    However, the security guarantees might also have to be cemented "with military contingents from our partners" - i.e. with troops from allies in Ukraine. This would require "very careful" talks with the partners. "We are still a long way off," said Makeiev.

  • 07.23 a.m.

    Merz is on his way to Washington

    Merz is now also on his way to Washington, according to several German newspapers. Ukrainian President Selenskyj arrived in Washington late Sunday evening (local time).

  • 07.02 a.m.

    Selenskyj and Trump meet at 7:15 pm

    The White House has announced the appointments for today. The bilateral meeting between Trump and Selensky will begin at 1:15 p.m. local time (7:15 p.m. CEST).

    This is scheduled to last around one hour. The multilateral meeting with European heads of state and government is scheduled for 3 p.m. local time.

    US President Donald Trump will hold a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office. According to the White House, in addition to this bilateral meeting, it is planning another larger meeting with European leaders a little later.

    The US President is pursuing the plan to bring Putin and Zelensky directly to the table. Trump's meeting with the Ukrainian president could - if it goes well - be the decisive intermediate step in this direction. The aim is to bring an end to the Russian war of aggression, to stop the killing. Trump sees himself in the role of mediator.

  • Monday, August 18, 2025, 4:27 a.m.

    Trump: End of war possible "almost immediately" if Crimea remains Russian

    Ahead of his meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump has ruled out returning the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014 in violation of international law, and Ukraine joining Nato. "Some things never change", the US President wrote on his online platform Truth Social on Sunday evening (local time).

    Trump also stated that it was up to Zelensky to end the war. "Ukrainian President Zelensky can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants to, or he can keep fighting," the US President wrote.

    Hours before his meeting with Zelensky in Washington, the US President thus underlined Russia's demands with regard to a possible peace solution. Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has repeatedly emphasized that returning Crimea and Ukraine joining Nato are out of the question for him.

    Trump greets Putin: the most enduring images of last Friday's meeting on the Ukraine war are likely to be the grotesque displays of joviality between the warmonger and his long-time American admirer.
    Picture Keystone/AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

    Trump will receive Selenskyj this Monday at 1.15 pm local time (7.15 pm CEST) and top European politicians at 3 pm local time (9 pm CEST), including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte.

    On Truth Social, Trump spoke of a "great day". It was an "honor" to receive so many European leaders.

  • 08.46 am

    Who will all be traveling to the White House?

    • The German Chancellor Friedrich Merz
    • French President Emmanuel Macron
    • Great Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer
    • Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni
    • Finland's President Alexander Stubb
    • EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
    • NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte
  • August 18, 2925, 08.40 a.m.

    What is the Ukraine summit about?

    It will be about territorial issues and security guarantees. The focus will probably also be on procedural issues: Whether there needs to be a ceasefire before negotiations on a peace agreement.

    The European representatives are primarily concerned with coordinating with the USA and Ukraine in order to prevent unilateral agreements to the detriment of Kiev. This was one of the major concerns before the Alaska summit, to which Selensky was not invited.

    NATO-like security commitments by the USA, which would be based on Article 5 of the alliance, could also be an issue. This concerns the partners' commitment to provide military assistance in the event of another attack on Ukraine.

    Selensky also recently referred to Ukraine's future EU membership as a conceivable protective shield.

