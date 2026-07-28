Donald Trump wanted to make life in America more affordable. But gas, groceries, and rent remain expensive. Now even his most loyal voters are growing restless.

Even the fans are getting nervous Trump's biggest campaign promise is now coming back to haunt him

Here's what it's all about Donald Trump promised voters lower prices—but the reality in the U.S. is quite different.

Inflation, the high cost of living, and Trump's tariff policies are taking a noticeable toll on many households.

Inflation, the high cost of living, and Trump's tariff policies are taking a noticeable toll on many households. According to new polls, dissatisfaction with the U.S. president's economic policies is growing even among Republicans.

For many of his voters, however, the economic situation matters less than the hope that Trump will be better at solving problems in the long run than his political opponents. Summary created with

Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election primarily on the promise of lowering inflation and the cost of living. A year and a half later, however, little remains of that promise. The economic situation in the U.S. is tense, and public sentiment is anything but euphoric. Even among Republicans confidence is waning in Trump’s economic competence and in the president’s ability to provide financial relief for their families’ daily lives.

A new study by the Pew Research Center shows that the majority of Americans continue to view the economic situation negatively. While many Republicans remain significantly more optimistic about the economy than Democrats, But even Trump’s voters are increasingly concerned about inflation and the high cost of living.

In line with this, a recent poll commissioned by the *Washington Post* shows that only 34 percent of Republicans now say they are better off financially since Trump took office. At the same point in his first term, that figure was 53 percent. Conversely, the share of Republicans who feel they are worse off financially rose from 4 to 18 percent.

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The fact that inflation remains stubbornly high is due in no small part to the war against Iran, which has recently caused energy prices to rise significantly once again. The U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed), under its new chairman Kevin Warsh, has therefore refrained from cutting interest rates so far.

For many Americans, since the start of his second term, the opposite of what Donald Trump had promised has come to pass: gas, food, and numerous everyday goods have not become cheaper. On the contrary.

How badly is the U.S. economy really faring under Donald Trump?

Trump’s economic record is mixed. There is no sign of a recession. Contrary to the worst fears, the job market remains largely robust. Heavy investment in artificial intelligence, data centers, and digital infrastructure is driving growth in certain industries. The stock markets, too, have performed well for the most part—thanks to the AI boom.

Positive Developments The labor market remains robust overall.

Stock markets are benefiting from the AI boom.

Billions in investments in data centers and infrastructure.

Some sectors of industry are benefiting from Trump's efforts to promote domestic production.

Some companies are shifting production capacity back to the United States.

Negative Developments At 3.5 percent, inflation remains above the Federal Reserve's target (2 percent).

The war in Iran has caused oil and gasoline prices to rise significantly.

Food prices remain high.

High mortgage rates are weighing on the real estate market.

New tariffs are driving up the prices of many imported goods.

From an economic perspective, the U.S. economy under Donald Trump may not be doing so badly after all. After all, employment and business investment are showing stable growth. However, by no means are all Americans benefiting from this trend.

While many corporations are posting high profits, millions of middle- and lower-class households are struggling with high prices. Many families say they have hardly any money left at the end of the month. For consumers, it’s not stock prices that matter—it’s their grocery bills, gas bills, and rent.

Trump's tariffs are costing U.S. households up to $960

Although many prices have not risen as sharply as before following the inflationary spikes of recent years, they have not fallen either. For many Americans, everyday life therefore still feels significantly more expensive than it did a few years ago. Trump’s aggressive tariff policy is blamed in particular for this.

Economic experts at the think tank “Center for American Progress” describe this as an “unprecedented and chaotic tariff policy” that has caused significant damage to the U.S. economy.

The tariffs, which were often announced on short notice, have neither led to new trade agreements nor improved market access for American exporters. On the contrary: At $77.6 billion, the U.S. trade deficit in May was about 41 percent higher than at the time the first tariffs were announced. Experts estimate that U.S. households will have to pay an average of between $700 and $960 more this year as a result of the tariff policy.

That's why Trump's voters, while more skeptical, continue to stand by him

Reporters from the *Washington Post* spoke with Republican voters from various states spoke. Their statements paint a remarkably consistent picture: Many are disappointed with how the cost of living has evolved under Donald Trump. But they don’t want to turn their backs on him. After all, they blame others—and Joe Biden.

Crystal Pepe from Long Island describes her situation as typical of the American middle class. Despite having two incomes, her family lives paycheck to paycheck. Food prices and gas costs, in particular, have been a struggle for her. Nevertheless, she believes that Trump is at least trying to solve the problems—and holds the previous administration primarily responsible for the current situation.

Jonathan Grieser from Texas echoes this sentiment. As a disability pensioner, he has to cut back significantly on spending, plan his trips more carefully, and save money when dining out. Nevertheless, he would likely vote Republican again if there were another election. While he says his financial situation has actually gotten worse, he doesn’t see the Democrats as an alternative.

Entrepreneurs like Michael Grivette remain staunch Trump supporters anyway. Grivette, for example, believes he benefits from Trump’s industrial policy. For him, the tariffs are a necessary step to bring manufacturing jobs back to the U.S. His company manufactures exclusively domestically—so he hardly feels the negative effects of the tariffs.

However, there are also early signs of a shift away from him. Kathy Borunda from California initially supported Trump because she hoped he would run the state like a business. Today, the retiree says his policies are “at the expense of the middle class.” Rising costs for gas, groceries, and healthcare are now forcing her to dip into her savings.

Is public sentiment shifting ahead of the midterm elections—or is it?

Current polls show that Trump is losing support on his most important campaign issue, of all things. More Republicans than during his first term say their financial situation has worsened. At the same time, support for the president remains surprisingly stable. Many of his supporters tend to blame the war with Iran, the previous administration, or international developments for the high prices rather than Trump himself.

This is an unfamiliar situation for the president. The economy has long been considered his greatest strength, but now the picture is much more mixed. While the U.S. economy continues to grow, companies are investing, and the job market remains robust, many Americans feel little of this in their daily lives. For them, the main concerns are expensive groceries, high gas prices, and rising living costs.

It remains to be seen whether this dissatisfaction will be reflected at the polls by the time of the midterm elections. One thing is certain, however: The promise to quickly improve Americans’ financial situation no longer convinces everyone—not even among parts of Trump’s own electorate.