Donald Trump is celebrating another victory at his own golf course. But instead of talking about his score, many people online are discussing a short video clip in which his ball appears to suddenly slow down near the hole.

"Remote-Controlled Ball" Trump's "miracle" shot raises new questions—is there cold-blooded cheating going on here?

Here's what it's all about Donald Trump won two age groups at his golf course in Bedminster and spoke of his “natural talent.”

A video of his decisive shot is going viral on social media because the ball appears to slow down noticeably just before the hole.

Speculation is circulating online about a ball that may have been tampered with, but there is no credible evidence to support this. Summary created with

Donald Trump celebrated another sporting victory at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey. According to his own account, the U.S. president won both the “Senior” and “Super Senior” categories.

Trump stated on his platform, Truth Social, that he had finished the round with 70 strokes, two under par. He attributed his victory to his “natural talent” while at the same time questioning the quality of his competitors.

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But the focus has now shifted from the result to a short video clip that Trump posted along with his post.

The ball suddenly seems to slow down

The pictures show Trump hitting the ball toward the hole. Just before reaching the hole, the ball seems to slow down unexpectedly.

The incident was enough to spark new speculation on social media. Some users, whether jokingly or seriously, suspect that Trump used a golf ball that had been technically modified or was even remote-controlled.

There is no evidence to support this. The short video does not show whether the ball was tampered with, nor whether unevenness on the green, the camera angle, or other factors are causing this impression.

The president regularly highlights his achievements on the golf course. At the same time, for years, he has faced accusations that he doesn’t always strictly follow the rules. These accusations come, among others, from U.S. sports journalist Rick Reilly.

Book Levels Serious Allegations

In 2019, Reilly published the book *Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump*. In it, he accuses Trump of using his foot to position the ball more favorably and gain an advantage.

The author also claims that Trump instructed caddies to throw opponents’ balls into bunkers. He is also said to have generously granted himself so-called “gimmes”—in which a short putt is not actually played but is counted as having been made.

Reilly also wrote that caddies had given Trump the nickname “Pelé”—a reference to his alleged habit of kicking golf balls back onto the fairway.

An older video had already caused a stir

About a year ago, a video went viral that cast doubt on Trump's playing style. In it, a caddie appeared to move a ball from a difficult spot to a more playable area.

Trump then went to the ball as if it were his own. Whether the video accurately depicts the entire sequence of events and the context of the scene remained a matter of debate.

The latest clip also shows no violation of the rules. However, it provides Trump's critics with new ammunition—and ensures that his latest title is being discussed primarily because of an unusually slow-moving golf ball.