In August, the U.S. president suffered some truly bitter setbacks. Sometimes they involved issues close to his heart, sometimes they were a source of national embarrassment—and sometimes they were humiliating defeats on the international stage.

As if that weren't enough: Donald Trump had a bad hair day on August 7 while transferring flights at Newark Liberty International Airport. It's not the only thing that's gone wrong so far this month.

Here's what it's all about In addition to a few successes in August, Donald Trump also suffered some bitter defeats.

Despite his grand announcements, the U.S. president is making a fool of himself on the international stage because of the wars in Gaza and Iran. When asked about the U.S. missile arsenal, he responds awkwardly.

On the home front, Trump is making headlines with the Reflecting Pool in Washington and the ballroom—headlines that the 80-year-old can’t possibly like. Summary created with

Of course, not everything that has happened in Washington’s political circles so far this August has been bad for Donald Trump. For example, on August 7, the New Yorker was able to have his former lawyer, Todd Blanche, confirmed as Attorney General, as well as dozens of other nominees were confirmed by the Senate.

Also: Donald Trump won the championship at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. It is said to be his 40th title of this kind.

Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

On Truth Social, the president writes that, unlike his opponents, he was unable to practice much, but still managed to beat them:

«It's called talent, and I have it, but she doesn't.» Trump declares victory over his golf rivals.

But August also brought some stinging defeats for Trump. Here are perhaps the five most painful ones:

War in Gaza: A Slap in the Face from a Friend

He has achieved an “important milestone” and something “historic,” Donald Trump wrote on July 31 on Truth Social: an agreement to disarm Hamas in the Gaza Strip. “Congratulations to everyone on this fantastic development, which everyone said would never be possible.”

Netanyahu: We've never had a friend like President Trump in the White House. It's not even close. I think Israel is very blessed to have President Trump leading the United States.



[image or embed] — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 29. Dezember 2025 um 20:04

The U.S. president didn’t count on Benjamin Netanyahu: His personal friend and Israel’s prime minister rejected Trump’s 15-point plan on August 9 during a cabinet meeting. He said his army would not withdraw until “Hamas is disarmed.” In other words: The terrorist organization must first lay down its arms, and only then will Israel be prepared to withdraw from parts of the Gaza Strip.

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Iran: Who Can Take Trump Seriously Anymore?

It’s a constant back-and-forth: First, Trump wanted to wipe out Iranian “civilization”; then peace seemed within reach again. The bombing continued, even though the enemy had supposedly already been “wiped out.” Just a short while ago, according to the president, Tehran no longer had a navy and had hardly any missiles left. Then air raid sirens go off in the Gulf states, and the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

The pattern repeats itself: On August 2, Trump threatens Tehran on Truth Social with “a level of military terror, strength, and power not seen since World War II.” He claimed that he was refraining from striking only because other countries—including, allegedly, Iran itself—were holding him back. Yet even after talks with Tehran failed, nothing happened.

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And time and again, Trump claims that the mullahs are begging for negotiations, for a ceasefire, for mercy—only to be proven wrong by their denials. Or by diplomatic rebukes—such as when Iran mentions an agreement under which not only Israeli but also American ships would be barred from passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Missile Arsenal: The Streisand Effect

There’s a reason why Donald Trump hasn’t hit Iran as hard physically as he has verbally, writes the "New York Times" noted back in July: There aren’t enough Patriot anti-aircraft missiles to cushion Tehran’s expected counterattack. The “Wall Street Journal” also addressed the issue. In August, "Reuters" followed suit.

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How Does Trump Govern? He is annoyed by the media coverage because it makes the U.S. look weak, according to CNN. On Truth Social, the 80-year-old writes: The U.S. has “huge stockpiles of ‘ammunition,’ especially certain types.” It is unclear why he mentions “ammunition.” He goes on to say: “The ‘informants’ who spread these treasonous statements will be held accountable. Long prison sentences are being demanded!”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his wife Jennifer: She is the chair of the Presidential Commission on Military Spouses, which Donald Trump (front) established by executive order on August 3. Associated Press

The question remains: Why should someone be jailed for treason if the allegations aren't even true?

According to the *New York Times*, are now watching with interest to see how the White House will continue to handle the missile dilemma—the Streisand effect is in full swing: Trump’s outcry over the media reports has only served to propel the issue even further onto the front pages.

Construction Halt on Ballroom: “Politically Motivated”

"Whether or not a huge ballroom should be built is a matter for Congress, not the executive branch": With this statement from his ruling, a Washington appeals court put a stop on August 7 to the construction of the ballroom, a project close to Trump’s heart.

This is what the construction site looked like two days before the most recent ruling. French 172126 AP

The president is giving free rein to his anger on Truth Social: “The military and intelligence community view this appalling, politically motivated, and unlawful ruling as a threat to our country’s national security,” he rages. “This unjust decision must be overturned in its entirety by the Supreme Court.”

Reflecting Pool: Endless Trouble

For decades, the Reflecting Pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington has been a problem. It repeatedly loses water, and algae form in it. The most recent renovation was supposed to fix that, but it didn’t—if anything, things got worse. According to the 80-year-old, vandalism is to blame, not the construction company he hired.

However, when Jeanine Pirro, a prosecutor loyal to Trump, is forced to drop the case due to lack of evidence, the president refuses to accept it. “Jeanine Pirro made a mistake: It was vandalism,” he insisted defiantly on August 3—only to admit shortly afterward that the structure has been a constant source of trouble since 1922.