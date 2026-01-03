3.53 pm

Just a few days after the US military operation in Caracas, President Donald Trump is intervening directly in Venezuela's oil industry and securing control over revenues from the sale of the raw material. The South American country will supply between 30 and 50 million barrels of sanctioned oil to the USA, the Republican announced on the Truth Social platform. He himself would control the revenue from the sale of the oil, Trump continued.

It was initially unclear when the amount of crude oil Trump mentioned would be made available by Venezuela. The volume is roughly the entire production of the Venezuelan oil industry for one to two months. The oil business is the most important source of income and foreign currency for Venezuela's government. The new leadership in Caracas did not immediately comment on Trump's announcement.

The El Palito oil refinery in Puerto Cabello, Venezuela. (December 21, 2025) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Matias Delacroix

The oil will be brought directly to US ports by ship, Trump wrote. Energy Secretary Chris Wright had been instructed to implement this plan "immediately". "This oil will be sold at its market price, and the money will be controlled by me as President of the United States of America to ensure that it is used for the benefit of the Venezuelan people and the United States," Trump continued.

Crude oil volumes are measured in barrels. One barrel contains around 159 liters. Based on current oil prices and the example of US WTI oil for delivery in February, with a price of 58.65 dollars (as of Tuesday afternoon local time) per barrel, the projected revenues would be up to 2.9 billion dollars. The actual price for Venezuelan oil could also be lower than the world market price.