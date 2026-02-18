Donald Trump (left) and Jeffrey Epstein at a party in 1993. NBC News

The Attorney General says Donald Trump is innocent with regard to the Epstein scandal. The president himself considers himself "totally exonerated" by the files. But FBI documents speak a different language: two minors accuse the New Yorker of abuse.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Attorney General Pam Bondi insists that Donald Trump has nothing to reproach himself with regarding the Epstein scandal.

Now an FBI presentation from 2019 has surfaced, revealing allegations by minors against the president.

The two alleged victims are said to have been around 14 years old and were abused in the 1990s.

Donald Trump nevertheless claims that the Epstein files "totally exonerate" him. Show more

The Minister of Justice firmly rejects the allegations. "This is completely ridiculous," said Pam Bondi on February 11 during a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee, when Democratic Representative Ted Lieu asked whether Donald Trump had been to events with Jeffrey Epstein where minors were also present.

Lieu and other Democrats were trying to distract from Trump's political successes, Bondi said. "There is no evidence that he has committed a crime," she says. The 79-year-old had also campaigned for the publication of the files.

"I think you just gave false testimony under oath," Lieu countered. There was "ample evidence" of problematic contacts. Bondi rejects the accusation and calls on the MP to refrain from making such accusations. Lieu, on the other hand, criticizes the fact that, in his view, not all people associated with Epstein were consistently prosecuted.

"He pressed her head onto his exposed penis"

In the meantime, a 21-page FBI presentation from 2019 has become public, which was intended to provide an overview of the investigations surrounding Jeffrey Epstein at the time. It also includes a page with "prominent names", including Prince Andrew, lawyer Alan Dershowitz, former President Bill Clinton, entrepreneur Les Wexner and other well-known personalities.

This can be seen from a 21-page FBI presentation, which is intended to provide an overview of the ongoing investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. The current US President is also mentioned in it.

According to the document, one person described how Epstein had introduced them to Trump. Trump then "pressed her head on his exposed penis", whereupon she bit him. He then punched her and threw her out of the room. The alleged incident is said to have taken place between 1983 and 1985.

Epstein to Trump: "That's a good one, huh?"

The alleged victim is said to have been between 13 and 15 years old at the time. According to the presentation, another minor is also making allegations. According to the presentation, Epstein introduced her to Trump and said: "That's a good one, huh?" Trump responded with "Yes". The incident described is said to have taken place in 1984; the girl was 14 years old at the time.

It is not clear from the presentation how the FBI proceeded. Roger Sollenberger, journalist at the "Daily Beast", writes on his substack that the FBI classified the women who incriminated the 79-year-old as credible.

The document also shows that investigators apparently spoke directly with the alleged victims. For other people, it is explicitly mentioned that tips were received via a hotline.

Similarity to another file entry

Sollenberger notices that the information from the presentation is similar to another FBI record when a victim testified with her lawyer. The girl was lured by Epstein at the age of 13: This victim told her mother that she was babysitting.

Instead, she was taken to a house where Epstein was staying. According to the report, he offered her alcohol and drugs. She had consumed these; everything had been "hazy" and "like a dream". She was subsequently forced to perform sexual acts.

The girl later allegedly went back to Epstein's house and was abused there again. Epstein also took photos of her, which she later discovered in a drawer. When he noticed that she was looking at the pictures, he became angry. "He raped me", the victim is quoted as saying. Epstein insulted her in the process.

FBI recognizes "current US President Donald Trump"

According to the presentation, the conversation with the alleged victim took place on July 24, 2019. The girl stated that Epstein had sent her a photo of herself and a celebrity. She wanted to cut him out of the picture - "for fear of retaliation", as the FBI states.

It goes on to say: "The image sent to her was recognized by agents as a widely circulated photo of Jeffrey Epstein and current US President Donald Trump."

The presumption of innocence initially applies in this context. But according to the New York Times, Donald Trump appears in 5,300 files and is named more than 38,000 times in total. Democrat Jamie Raskin, who has seen the partially uncensored files, even speaks of over a million Trump mentions.

Trump: "I have been totally exonerated"

He told New York Magazine in 2002: "I've known Jeff [Epstein] for 15 years. He's a terrific guy. You have a lot of fun with him. They even say he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are younger." Today, Trump no longer wants to know anything about it.

"I have nothing to hide," the president said on February 17 on board Air Force One. "I was cleared, I had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. They went in hoping they'd find something - but they found the opposite: I've been completely exonerated."

Trump: I have nothing to hide. I have been exonerated. I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. I have been totally exonerated on Epstein.



[image or embed] — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 17. Februar 2026 um 02:14

When asked what this exoneration specifically referred to, he did not go into detail. Trump went on to say that Epstein had tried to prevent his election, together with an author whom he described as "cunning". This refers to Michael Wolff, who has published several critical books about Trump and interviewed Epstein several times.