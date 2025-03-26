USA under Donald Trump Trump sees tariff policy on the right track despite criticism +++ Swiss stock market down again - after China tariff hike
There is one thing that both friend and foe have to give Donald Trump credit for: It never gets boring with the 47th President of the USA. You can find all the news about the New Yorker and the country he governs here in the ticker.
- US President Donald Trump rows back and suspends certain tariffs that have just come into force for 90 days.
- US President Donald Trump has, in his own words, backed down in the trade conflict because fear had spread due to the tariffs he had imposed.
- US President Donald Trump's administration wants to cut off aid to immigrants accused of "anti-Semitic activities" online.
4.10 pm
Trump sees customs policy on the right track despite criticism
US President Donald Trump believes his country is on the right track despite harsh criticism of his zigzagging course on tariffs. "We're making really good progress with our tariff policy. This is exciting for America and the world!!!", Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
The president did not respond to the recent increase in tariffs on US goods by China for the time being. According to the US government, it is holding talks with several countries on trade policy.
China had previously announced that it would increase its counter-tariffs on US goods to 125% in the trade dispute with the USA. The total tariffs imposed on China under Trump now amount to 145%.
3.15 pm
ECB "ready" to intervene in case of financial instability caused by US tariffs, as is the SNB
According to its head, the European Central Bank (ECB) is ready to intervene if US President Donald Trump's tariff policy threatens financial stability. The ECB is monitoring the situation and is "ready to use the instruments at its disposal at any time", ECB chief Christine Lagarde said in Warsaw on Friday after talks with the eurozone finance ministers. Lagarde did not provide any further details on possible steps.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is also under pressure. If the SNB weakens the franc through currency interventions, there is a risk that it will be pilloried by Donald Trump as a currency manipulator. This could undermine Switzerland's current negotiations with the US government for favorable tariff conditions.
11.48 am
After Vance visit: Head of US base on Greenland fired
Two weeks after US Vice President JD Vance's visit to the US military base in Pituffik, Greenland, the head of the base has lost her job.
Colonel Susannah Meyers has been relieved of her command at Pituffik Space Base because they have lost confidence in her leadership abilities, the Space Operations Command announced.
Commanders are expected to adhere to the highest standards of conduct, particularly with regard to the non-partisan performance of their duties. The command has now been taken over by Colonel Shawn Lee.
The background is said to be Trump's statements about buying Greenland. Meyers has reportedly distanced himself from this plan. Any action that undermines the chain of command or subverts President Trump's agenda will not be tolerated by the US Department of Defense, wrote Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell on the online platform X.
He linked to a report on the website Military.com, which stated that Meyers had distanced herself from Vance's criticism of Denmark and its oversight of Greenland in an email to base officials. In doing so, she was apparently trying to create unity between the US soldiers and the Canadians, Danes and Greenlanders working there, the portal reported.
11.10 a.m.
Beijing's tariff counterattack pushes European stock markets into the red
The counter-attack from Beijing dealt the stock markets in Europe a blow in the pit of the stomach. The SMI, Switzerland's leading index, turned negative and fell below the 11,200-point mark. At around 10.40 a.m., the SMI was trading at 11,100 points, 1.3 percent below the previous day's close. Germany's leading index, the Dax, also fell by 1.1 percent, while the French stock exchange was down 0.8 percent.
Cyclicals such as ABB (-3.8 percent), Sonova (-3.2 percent) and Logitech (-2.6 percent) were among the top losers. The computer accessories manufacturer has a large proportion of its production in China and delivers its products to the USA. Logitech is therefore heavily affected by the ever-increasing tariffs.
The tariff war is also driving the dollar down and the franc up, as the Swiss currency is sought after by investors as a safe haven. The "greenback" fell below the 0.82 franc mark and now costs just 0.8112 francs. At times, the US currency even slumped to 0.81107 francs. This is a new record low.
However, the franc has also gained against the euro. The single currency currently costs 0.9294 francs. That is almost a centime less than on Thursday morning. Meanwhile, the euro rose against the dollar to 1.1449 dollars. This is the highest level since fall 2022.
10.10 a.m.
China retaliates with tariffs on US imports
China is showing its intransigence in the trade dispute with the USA: the counter-tariffs on US goods are to rise from 84 to 125 percent, as announced by the State Council's Customs Commission. US President Donald Trump had previously increased tariffs on Chinese imports once again. This was reported by the SDA news agency.
7.18 a.m.
Over 80 percent of Swiss women think Trump is bad and Musk even worse
87 percent of the women surveyed described Trump as a "bad" or "rather bad" politician, according to graphics published in the Tamedia newspapers on Friday. The US president was also not well received by men: 76% of respondents said they thought he was "bad" or "rather bad".
According to the published results, his advisor and tech billionaire Elon Musk fared even worse than the US president. A graph also showed a difference in opinion about him between the genders. But regardless of whether they were men or women, the clear majority of respondents said they thought Musk was "bad".
Depending on their party affiliation, participants responded differently to the question of whether Trump would contribute to world peace, as another graph showed. Compared to other parties, more SVP voters stated that Trump would be more likely to help resolve wars. However, according to the analysis, the majority of SVP voters also agreed with the basic attitude: the majority of respondents - regardless of party affiliation - believe that there will be more conflicts and wars as a result of Trump's second term in office.
The Leewas polling institute was commissioned by Tamedia and "20 Minuten" to survey 35,132 people from German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland and Ticino, according to the media company. The survey took place on March 31 and April 1 - i.e. before the announcement of the comprehensive US tariff package, which also affects Switzerland.
Friday, April 11, 2025 - 5:16 a.m.
Tracy Chapman is worried about the USA
US singer Tracy Chapman is worried about her country. "It's worrying where we are," the 61-year-old told the German Press Agency with regard to the actions of US President Donald Trump's administration. "It feels terrible. But I also think that we must not lose hope, because there are people who have never lost hope, even when there was no reason to believe that change was possible."
Her goal is therefore "to be a good citizen", said Chapman - "and to do what I can, to get involved and change the world for the better". Born in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1964, the musician became world-famous in 1988 with her debut album "Tracy Chapman". She has now just released a new edition of the album on vinyl.
The fact that the album is still being listened to by millions of fans worldwide more than 35 years after its release gives her "mixed feelings". "Of course, it's every songwriter's dream to create something that will retain its meaning for many years." On the other hand, the album deals a lot with problems such as poverty or racism, which still exist. "That side of it is a disappointment for me."