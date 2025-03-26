4.10 pm

US President Donald Trump believes his country is on the right track despite harsh criticism of his zigzagging course on tariffs. "We're making really good progress with our tariff policy. This is exciting for America and the world!!!", Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The president did not respond to the recent increase in tariffs on US goods by China for the time being. According to the US government, it is holding talks with several countries on trade policy.

China had previously announced that it would increase its counter-tariffs on US goods to 125% in the trade dispute with the USA. The total tariffs imposed on China under Trump now amount to 145%.