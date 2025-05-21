Elon Musk has barely taken his leave of the political stage before the first big order from Washington beckons: Donald Trump wants to achieve a missile defense shield that is supposed to be surprisingly cheap.

Donald Trump is planning the first 25 of 175 billion dollars for the construction of a missile defense shield in his budget.

The Golden Dome is to be achieved within three years and protect North America from missile and air attacks.

Previously, the financial requirements had been estimated at up to 542 billion dollars, which would have to be invested over 20 years.

Elon Musk's SpaceX is said to have a good chance of being considered for the contracts. Democrats are therefore angry. Show more

He promised it during the election campaign, says Donald Trump, so now he has to deliver. No, we're not talking about lower food prices or an end to the war in Ukraine. We are talking about the construction of a new "state-of-the-art missile defense shield".

Within three years, this Golden Dome is to be achieved, the canopy of which is to protect the USA from any missile attack - even if it comes "from other sides of the world" or from space. "We will have the best system that has ever been built," says Trump.

The decision was made in favor of an "architecture" for the system that works with sensors and interceptors in space and on the ground. Trump says that the USA helped Israel build its Iron Dome, which successfully protects Jerusalem from aerial attacks.

Only 175 instead of 542 billion dollars

America's Golden Dome is designed to protect against all types of missiles - including those with hypersonic propulsion that travel faster than 6,200 km/h. "They will all be taken out of the sky," predicts the 78-year-old. The government is thus ending the work of Ronald Reagan's "Star Wars program" of the 1980s.

"Canada has called us: they want to be part of it. They also want protection," says Trump and grimaces: "So we're helping Canada - as always. We're doing the best we can." Screenshot: YouTube/NBC News

25. billion dollars is in his administration's budget to begin construction of the Golden Dome. Trump puts the total cost at 175 billion dollars. General Michael Guetlein of the US Space Force will lead the project, it is said.

The figures that the White House is now quoting on the project for the first time are surprising: The Congressional Budget Office is assuming completely different sizes, reports "Bloomberg" on May 5. The Golden Dome will cost up to 542 billion dollars over 20 years, the auditors estimate.

"I suggested it"

The estimates are rough because space-based interception is still an unexplored technology. Although the costs in this area are lower today than in the days of President Reagan, the threat situation and US policy are different today.

Donald J Trump at the Golden Dome press conference in the White House on May 20. Pete Hegseth and Senators Kevin Cramer and Dan Sullivan are lined up in front of the portrait of Ronald Reagan (from left to right). KEYSTONE

Today, North Korea, Russia and China could threaten the USA with intercontinental missiles, which must be taken into account when aligning the defense. In addition, the comparison with Jerusalem shows that Israel's territory is only the size of a single US state: Trump needs significantly more material for his dome.

Has NORAD, the binational US-Canadian agency that protects the airspace over North America, applied for the Golden Dome? How did the Department of Defense and the military come up with the project? "I suggested it," Trump reveals the secret, "and everyone said, 'We love the idea, sir!" He adds: "That's the way it has to be, right?"

"SpaceX is the leading candidate"

Sensors in space that immediately detect the launch of a rocket anywhere in the world and possibly also combat it when it leaves the Earth's atmosphere - that is a lucrative business area for Elon Musk. " Bloomberg speculates that Musk's Space X will compete for the contract with software company Palantir and drone company Anduril.

Quid pro quo? Donald Trump (left) and Elon Musk. Imago

CNN also writes of a "lobbying campaign" that is now underway at the Pentagon. And the left-wing broadcaster also claims to have learned that SpaceX has thrown its hat into the ring - together with Palantir Technologies, which is backed by arch-conservative activist, billionaire and Trump supporter Peter Thiel, among others, and Anduril Industries: co-founder Trae Stephens once worked for Thiel.

On the other hand, SpaceX has plenty of experience and success in the matter, CNN admits: "Yes, SpaceX is probably the leading candidate," an anonymous source puts it, "but they're the only real contender in the market right now."

"Concerns about a conflict of interest"

A group of 42 Democratic members of parliament has already contacted the Pentagon's inspector general: Space X is also "a top contender for the Golden Dome contract because of Mr. Musk's position in the government," they write. "Mr. Musk's formal or informal involvement in any government contracting process raises serious conflict of interest concerns."

Uncle Sam will have to dig deep into his pockets for the Golden Dome: Not even Space Force General Chance Saltzman apparently believes that it will remain an investment of 175 billion dollars. When he was asked at a "Politico" event whether he would address the 542 billion forecast, he did not deny it. On the contrary.

"I've been in this business for 34 years and I've never seen an early estimate that was too high. My gut feeling tells me that additional funds will be required," replies the military man.

