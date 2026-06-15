Following the agreement between the US and Iran on a framework deal regarding the war, there is already movement in the Strait of Hormuz, according to US President Donald Trump.

On the Truth Social platform, the Republican wrote: “Ships, many loaded with oil, are beginning to move out of the Strait of Hormuz.” They would take a southern route that is “completely safe.” There are other such areas in the strait.

Trump had initially emphasized that the strait, which is vital for global oil and gas trade, should not be opened until after the formal signing of the Iran agreement on Friday. He had stated on Truth Social that this was due to necessary mine-clearing operations.

After weeks of negotiations, the U.S. and Iran had agreed on a framework deal to end the war. The agreement is set to be signed on Friday in Switzerland. It provides for an extension of the ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.