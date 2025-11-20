Activists install a poster showing US President Donald Trump with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein at a bus stop near the US embassy in London. (July 17, 2025) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Thomas Krych

The pressure on the US president became too great - now he has authorized the publication of files on a case he couldn't get rid of. What this means.

He had resisted for a long time, but now US President Donald Trump has bowed to pressure from the US parliament: the Republican signed a law to release investigation files on the case of the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Republican announced this on the Truth Social platform - after the House of Representatives and the Senate had previously approved the bill. The Department of Justice is now to publish the documents within 30 days. However, critics doubt whether this will really bring the clarification that many Americans are hoping for.

What is the Epstein case about?

The financier Epstein from New York was part of high society and networked in influential circles for many years. The multimillionaire ran an abuse ring. Many young women, including minors, were victims. Epstein also abused them himself.

Almost 20 years ago, the case ended up in court and Epstein pleaded guilty to certain charges. Years later, the case was reopened and the multimillionaire was arrested again. Before a possible further verdict could be reached, the financier died in his prison cell in 2019 at the age of 66. The autopsy report stated suicide as the cause of death.

Epstein's sudden death and his many contacts in the world of the rich and powerful triggered speculation about the possible involvement of influential circles. Trump also spent time with Epstein, as party videos prove. The revelations about the abuse scandal also brought the British Prince Andrew into disrepute, who was in contact with Epstein and recently had to relinquish his aristocratic titles.

What happens now?

According to the law, the Ministry of Justice is supposed to publish Epstein files that are not classified as secret within 30 days of them coming into force. This should therefore happen by mid-December at the latest.

The focus is on documents from the US Department of Justice, the public prosecutor's office and the FBI, which document the investigations against Epstein and contain information about his detention. Also in focus:

- Files on Epstein's former confidante and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. She was convicted in the course of the scandal and is in prison.

- Flight logs of Epstein's private jet with passenger lists.

- Documents on companies, non-profit organizations and government agencies that may have had connections to Epstein.

- Information on possible file destruction

- Evidence of the exact circumstances of Epstein's death

What are the hopes of the release?

Victims and politicians hope that the release will provide more answers and insights into the systematic abuse. Republican MP Marjorie Taylor Greene recently announced: "I want to see every single name published so that these women no longer have to live in fear and intimidation." In addition to more transparency, the victims' main concern is probably to finally be taken seriously.

Will the Epstein scandal be fully exposed?

Critics doubt it. The law grants Trump's Department of Justice special rights. For example, information may be withheld or redacted, "such as personal information of victims and materials that would jeopardize an ongoing federal investigation". This also means that content that endangers national security and is classified as secret does not have to be published.

The Department of Justice launched a new investigation just a few days ago. Trump had previously asked the Department of Justice to investigate Epstein's connections and relationships with former US President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, other individuals and companies, among others. According to critics, this could lead to some files not having to be released as a result of these investigations.

Has information already been released before?

Yes, excerpts of documents and information relating to the affair have already been published. For example, a parliamentary committee published a collection of documents comprising more than 33,000 pages at the beginning of September. The Ministry of Justice had made the files available. However, Democrats criticized the fact that most of the documents were already known.

The parliamentary committee is currently also examining Epstein's estate. Members of Congress have recently published documents from it on several occasions. Recently, Democrats published email excerpts from it, for example, in which Trump's name appears. This triggered new speculation about whether and how much the Republican knew about Epstein's crimes.

What is at stake for Trump?

Due to Epstein's extensive contacts in American high society, there is much speculation about the possible involvement of influential circles in the abuse scandal.

Speculation about Trump's specific involvement in the affair has repeatedly boiled over in the past. At the beginning of September, for example, the Democrats posted a copy of an alleged birthday greeting online that Trump is said to have sent to Epstein more than 20 years ago. The Republican denied being the author of the letter.

The US government had tried everything to keep Trump away from the Epstein issue. The president often reacted harshly to questions from journalists - he accused the media of using fake news to talk down his successes. When it became clear that there would be approval in parliament, Trump then changed tack. In doing so, he prevented his own party, the Republicans, from going against his word, which would have been an embarrassment for him.

Why is the initiative coming now?

Before his election victory in November 2024, Trump had promised to fully disclose the Epstein files. Since taking office in January, however, he has not kept this promise, which is why the pressure on Trump has increased - even within his own party. Alongside many Democrats and Epstein's victims, some Republicans have also recently called for the release of all files and full transparency. If the Republicans had continued to stonewall, they would have risked being punished by voters in the 2026 congressional elections.

Critics complain that the publication of the investigation files now had to go through the legislative process. Trump could have ordered the release in this way, they criticized. This would have significantly accelerated the process and made the votes in both chambers of Congress - the House of Representatives and the Senate - superfluous.