The U.S. president rarely addresses the nation in a prime-time speech. Now Trump is seizing the opportunity to once again cast doubt on the fairness of elections in the U.S.

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump used a prime-time address to revisit long-disproved claims that elections in the U.S. are not fair.

Among other things, Trump alleged widespread foreign interference.

He spoke about China's alleged interference in the 2020 presidential election.

He also leveled serious accusations against the “Deep State” within the U.S. intelligence community.

Trump used the speech to pressure Congress to pass the so-called Save America Act, which the Republicans are calling for.

Among other things, the bill requires voters to prove their U.S. citizenship when they register. Summary created with

Just a few months before the U.S. midterm elections, President Donald Trump has once again raised doubts about the fairness and freedom of elections in his own country—including by alleging that China attempted to influence the elections starting in 2020.

Every American has the right to know that their vote is counted accurately in elections under the current system, Trump said in a rare address to the nation during prime time. We need a system in which fraud and interference are virtually impossible. “Unfortunately, the system we have today falls catastrophically short of that standard.”

An overview of long-disproved false claims that Trump continues to make—and new statements he made during his 30-minute speech:

Election Rigging? No Concrete Evidence

Trump did use the speech to give the impression that U.S. elections could be “rigged and stolen.” However, he did not present any concrete evidence that votes had been altered or the outcome manipulated in the 2020 presidential election, nor did he explicitly claim this to be the case.

The Lie About “Election Fraud”

Even years after Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election, Trump’s anger over his defeat at the time remains deep—he still refuses to acknowledge it. Instead, the 80-year-old continues to insist that he was robbed of the election victory through fraud. Yet this claim has long since been refuted time and again. Time and again, Trump suggests, in particular, that there was widespread fraud involving mail-in ballots and voting machines. “We must never again stand by and watch a ‘stolen election,’” Trump said in his speech.

Repeated investigations and recounts have refuted the claims made by the president and his allies that there was widespread voter fraud or vote tampering in the 2020 presidential election or other elections —whether by foreign powers or by officials at the federal or state level.

Can Non-U.S. Citizens Vote?

Both Trump and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated on Thursday that they had discovered a large number of non-U.S. citizens registered to vote in four states. However, they did not provide any evidence to support these claims or any information about the underlying investigations.

Unsubstantiated claims that non-U.S. citizens participated in elections have long been a central part of Trump’s messaging. They also serve as his justification for the “Save America Act,” a bill that Democrats criticize as an attempt to alter the political landscape in favor of the Republicans.

On Thursday, Trump stepped up his accusations, stating that DHS had “identified approximately 278,000 non-U.S. citizens who are registered to vote in federal elections.” This statement appears to be based on a DHS document released by the White House on Thursday. The document states that more than 250,000 non-U.S. citizens are registered to vote in California, New Jersey, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.

China is alleged to have rigged elections

In his speech, Trump primarily accused China of a large-scale attempt to influence U.S. elections. Beijing had carried out “what is likely the largest theft of election data in history” starting in 2020, Trump said. The U.S. president also claimed that China had paid journalists to publish critical reports about the country. As alleged evidence, Trump cited intelligence data that is set to be released today.

Trump claimed that U.S. intelligence agencies had covered up Chinese interference. Yet Trump himself had appointed the heads of those intelligence agencies at the time. In fact, on January 7, 2021, Trump received an assessment from these agencies stating that no foreign government had attempted to alter election results or use fraudulent ballots. There is no evidence that he disputed these findings at the time.

Trump did not comment on holding China or his so-called “friend,” Chinese President Xi Jinping, accountable. Xi is planning a visit to the White House in September.

Russia, which, according to U.S. intelligence agencies, is said to have exerted influence in the 2016 and 2020 election campaigns in Trump’s favor, was barely mentioned by him, however.

Trump called on the Department of Justice to launch an investigation and initiate criminal proceedings. However, his speech did not specify what criminal conduct—if any—could be identified, proven, and charged.

Nervous Republicans Ahead of the Midterm Elections Republikaner bangen um Mehrheit Donald Trumps Umfragewerte sinken in den Keller

And time and again: Criticism of California

The president criticized—as he has done before—the election laws in democratically governed California. There, voting by mail is widespread, and there is also more time allotted for counting the votes.

The elections took place on June 2, and the vote count was completed on July 10, Trump said: “I wonder why it took them so long,” the president complained. He said it was worse than in a “developing country.”

However, Trump’s allegations of election fraud in California are not supported by the facts. For example, there is no evidence of widespread election fraud in the state with the largest population. Furthermore, despite California’s electoral system—in which the two candidates with the most votes advance to the November runoff regardless of party affiliation—a Republican candidate made it to the final round of the gubernatorial election.

Trump also likes to talk about regional election fraud MAGA wittert Manipulation «Dritte-Welt-Staat!» – Trump eskaliert nach Wahl-Pleite in Kalifornien

Attacks on the Media

Trump accused ABC and NBC of not airing his speech that evening “because they know how corrupt our system is, and they don’t want to expose it.” The networks “and other media outlets are part of a conspiracy; they want to continue this fraud for whatever reason,” the president claimed. He once again called for the revocation of the TV networks’ government-issued broadcasting licenses.

ABC, NBC, and CNN broadcast Trump's speech live on their streaming platforms.

In the past, the networks had also decided against airing prime-time addresses by former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden. For example, when Biden delivered a prime-time speech in 2022 in which he issued a stark warning about Trump and his supporters, as well as their “extreme ideology,” the networks likewise chose not to air it live.

Save America Act

With his warnings on Thursday, the U.S. president set the stage for himself to promote his election law, which has been stalled in Congress for months. The so-called Save America Act, among other things, would impose new hurdles on voting, such as for absentee ballots. For example, voters would be required to prove their U.S. citizenship when registering. In addition, election officials could face criminal penalties if they register individuals without the proper documentation.

Trump had previously stated that if Congress passed the bill and another measure, the Republicans would never lose an election again. However, the proposal faces significant hurdles in the Senate: Trump’s Republicans, who—like the Democrats—benefit from mail-in voting, are unlikely to vote in favor of it. The House of Representatives had already approved the bill in February.

Venezuela is alleged to be rigging elections

Trump once again exaggerated the findings of newly released documents regarding Venezuela’s ability to manipulate election results. The documents released by the White House included a CIA analysis stating that, while Venezuelan authorities did have “certain capabilities to manipulate electronic voting systems” to influence election results within their own country, However, the analysis also concluded that the Venezuelan government was not capable of manipulating elections outside the country.