OpenAI rival Anthropic demands that its AI not be used by the US military in autonomous weapons and mass surveillance. (archive image) Keystone

The AI company Anthropic can once again hope for a better relationship with the US government following its dispute with the Pentagon. "We get along with them," said President Donald Trump in an interview on the business channel CNBC.

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Trump pointed out that representatives from Anthropic had been to the White House for talks a few days ago.

The company risked a conflict with the US government because, despite massive pressure, it insisted that its AI models should not be used in autonomous weapons systems and for mass surveillance in the US. The Pentagon subsequently declared Anthropic a supply chain risk. Trump instructed US authorities not to do business with the company. Anthropic took this to court.

However, Anthropic recently demonstrated how important the company's technology is to the US government. A new Anthropic model called Claude Mythos Preview finds vulnerabilities in various software, some of which have remained undiscovered for decades.

In the wrong hands, it would be a dangerous cyberweapon - and could also give the US government an advantage in hardening its own programs and exploiting potential vulnerabilities for espionage abroad. Anthropic has no plans to make Mythos Preview public.