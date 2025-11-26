Emergency personnel gather near the site where National Guard members were hit by gunfire near the White House. Image: Keystone/AP/Mark Schiefelbein

Two National Guardsmen have been hit by gunfire near the White House. Their deaths were reported several times - later confirmed by the authorities: The soldiers are alive but in critical condition.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two National Guardsmen were shot near the White House in Washington.

They were admitted to hospital in a critical condition.

Their deaths have been reported several times. Most recently, the governor of West Virginia spoke of "conflicting reports".

Finally, the authorities confirmed that the guardsmen were in a critical condition.

The seriously injured suspected shooter has been arrested. Show more

This article was last updated on Thursday at 5.42 am.

Two US National Guard soldiers were seriously injured by gunfire near the White House in Washington on Wednesday. FBI Director Kash Patel and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a media conference that the two were being treated in hospital with life-threatening injuries and were in "critical condition".

Kristi Noem, head of the Department of Homeland Security, stated on Platform X that the suspect was an Afghan national who had been in the US since 2021. She indirectly blamed the administration of Trump's Democratic predecessor Joe Biden. The man had entered the country without the necessary checks, she claimed.

The suspect who shot our brave National Guardsmen is an Afghan national who was one of the many unvetted, mass paroled into the United States under Operation Allies Welcome on September 8, 2021, under the Biden Administration.



I will not utter this depraved individual’s name.… — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) November 27, 2025

In a speech on Wednesday evening, Trump called Afghanistan a "hellhole on earth" and claimed that millions of people had come to the USA from all over the world without being vetted under Biden. He announced that all people who had entered the country from Afghanistan during Biden's term of office would be vetted again. In addition, he would "take all necessary measures to ensure that all foreigners from all countries who do not belong here or do not benefit our country are deported".

The crime scene near the White House in Washington on Wednesday evening. Image: IMAGO/Anadolu Agency

In the charged political climate in the US, a debate immediately erupted over who bears political responsibility for the incident. The first Republican MPs called for drastic measures against foreigners in the country. Leading Democrats called for peaceful coexistence. Democratic Senator Jack Reed, for example, declared that "calm, compassion and unity" were now needed.

The US organization AfghanEvac, which supports Afghans, warned against politically exploiting the attack. The isolated act of an individual should not be used as an excuse to discredit an entire community, it said in a statement. This would not contribute to security, but would further drive social division.

Contradictory report on the condition of civil servants

The governor of West Virginia had previously stated that it could be "confirmed" that the soldiers had died. However, he later admitted that there were "conflicting reports" about their condition. "We are currently receiving conflicting reports on the condition of our two guardsmen and will provide more information as we receive more complete information," the Republican wrote on the X platform. He did not provide further details. Major US media picked up on the news of the deaths beforehand. Blue News also reported accordingly.

We are now receiving conflicting reports about the condition of our two Guard members and will provide additional updates once we receive more complete information.



Our prayers are with these brave service members, their families, and the entire Guard community. — Governor Patrick Morrisey (@wvgovernor) November 26, 2025

There was initially no precise information on the identity of the victims. According to unconfirmed media reports, the victims were a soldier and a female soldier.

Trump speaks of an act of terror

US President Donald Trump spoke of an act of terrorism after the attack. "This heinous attack was an act of evil, an act of hate and an act of terror," said the Republican in a speech to the public. Trump previously wrote on Truth Social that the suspected shooter, whom he described as an "animal", was seriously injured. He will "have to pay a high price".

The background to the crime remains unknown. A number of media outlets had previously reported on the incident. The police in Washington announced on Platform X that shots had been fired in the city center. People should avoid the area; further information will follow.

UPDATE: The scene is secured. One suspect is in custody. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) November 26, 2025

Numerous soldiers in the capital since the summer

More than 2,000 National Guardsmen have been on the move in Washington since the summer. Trump ordered them to the capital in August and justified their mobilization with allegedly rampant crime. Crime statistics do not support this narrative.

The capital took legal action against the deployment. A federal judge recently declared the deployment of the National Guard to be unlawful and ordered it to end. However, she suspended her decision for three weeks to allow the Trump administration to appeal. The order will therefore remain in force until December 11.

The National Guards are military reserve units and part of the US armed forces. They are normally under the control of the federal states and are deployed in the event of natural disasters, unrest or other emergencies. In certain situations, however, the US President can also assume command. There are special rules for Washington.

In an initial version, we also wrote in the title that the National Guardsmen had been shot. However, this was unclear at the time. The victims were initially taken to hospital in a critical condition.