US President Donald Trump received a standing ovation in the Israeli parliament. In a speech full of pathos, he declared the end of the Middle East war - and once again staged himself as the architect of a historic peace. Two members of parliament briefly caused a riot in the chamber.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump declared the war against Hamas over in the Israeli parliament.

Prime Minister Netanyahu wants to award him the Israel Prize, opposition leader Lapid thanked him for freeing the hostages.

Two members of parliament protested with signs during the speech and were taken away. Show more

For the first time since the peace agreement between Israel and Hamas, US President Donald Trump appeared before the Knesset. In a speech that oscillated between triumph and theatrics, he declared the Middle East war over - and staged himself as the architect of a new era.

Hymns of praise from Netanyahu and Lapid

Parliamentary Speaker Amir Ohana opened the session with a joke directed at his guest: "Don't worry, President Trump, the teleprompter is working perfectly this time." He was alluding to Trump's mishap at the UN General Assembly - and earned laughter in the hall.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu showered Trump with superlatives. "Donald Trump is the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House," he said and announced that he would award him the Israel Prize - the first foreigner ever to do so. "You'll get the other prize too," he added with a sideways glance at the Nobel Peace Prize.

Opposition leader Jair Lapid also joined in the chorus of praise. "We have been waiting for this moment for two years - you have saved our children," he said. Lapid thanked Trump and the Israeli army for the return of the hostages. Addressing the worldwide demonstrators, he sharply rejected accusations of genocide: "There was no genocide. A democratic country was attacked by terrorists."

Trump stages himself as a peacemaker

In a good mood: US President Donald Trump. KEYSTONE

The US President used the stage to emphasize his own role in world politics. "Everything I do in my life is deals - and I'm good at it," he said. He praised his team, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff, as "the best dealmakers in the world".

Trump presented himself as a man who solves conflicts, not sparks them. "Anyone who ends eight wars in eight months doesn't like war," he said. The audience applauded loudly. His message: peace can only be achieved through strength - and he had proven this.

"Midnight Hammer": attack on Iran as a turning point

Trump dedicated a special part of his speech to the US military operation "Midnight Hammer". On the night of June 22, the USA attacked Iranian nuclear facilities. "That was the most appropriate name ever, because that's exactly what we did," said Trump.

He defended the attack as necessary in order not to jeopardize the negotiations: "If we had not destroyed Iran's nuclear facilities, a dark cloud would hover over the current deal." For Trump, this blow was proof of his determination - and a symbol of American strength.

Tumult in the chamber: two MPs protest

In the middle of his speech, Trump was suddenly interrupted. Two MPs - Ayman Odeh and Ofer Cassif - held up protest signs and shouted into the chamber. Security forces immediately intervened and took the men away.

Trump took the incident with humor: "That was very efficient," he said after the situation had been resolved. The room erupted in laughter and the President continued to speak unperturbed. The incident was brief, but showed that Trump's policies are not without opposition in Israel either.

Looking ahead: Trump wants to turn to Russia

At the end of his speech, Trump looked to the future. Following the peace agreement in the Middle East, he now wants to turn his attention to Russia and the war in Ukraine. "It would be great to conclude a similar agreement with Iran. But first we have to take care of Russia," he said. He said to his envoy Steve Witkoff: "If you don't mind, let's focus on Russia. We'll take care of that."

In conclusion, Trump confidently summed up: "The USA is now the hottest country in the world." Israel will remain "strong forever" and anyone who attacks the Jewish state is making "a big mistake". These words concluded a speech that seemed less statesmanlike than theatrical - and once again showed how much Trump sees politics as a stage.

What Trump did not talk about

It was striking what the US President did not talk about: Trump did not say a word about the exact content of the peace agreement between Israel and Hamas. He also remained vague about the next steps following the handover of the hostages.

Instead, he changed the subject several times - sometimes he spoke about Iran, sometimes about Russia. But there were no concrete details on how the ceasefire is to be secured and lasting peace achieved.

Yet this is precisely what would be of great interest. After all, Hamas had only confirmed this morning that it would continue its relentless fight against Israel. Trump's speech failed to explain how the new peace order is to withstand this.